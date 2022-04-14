Stamford, CT

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Stamford, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Who doesn't enjoy a steaming plate of delicious fried rice? Stamford, luckily, has a lot of amazing places that its residents and tourists can visit. This post includes only the top 5 must-visit restaurants where you can enjoy your favorite Chinese cuisine.

5. Peking

Peking is located in a strip-mall and dishes out delicious Chinese comfort foods everyone is familiar with. The interior design is simple, but nonetheless cozy. The reason why so many locals like Peking is because of how cheap everything on the menu is. So, if you’re on a budget, this is a perfect destination for you.

4. Pearl East

Pearl East is a cozy, modern restaurant that has a large menu, featuring many Chinese and Japanese dishes. The people working here are exceptionally kind and attentive, ensuring that the guests can enjoy their evening to the fullest. The dining room is nicely decorated, the service is prompt and accurate, and the food here is consistently amazing. Make sure to stop by - we’re sure you’ll be impressed.

3. Blue Ginger

Blue Ginger is a casual restaurant that serves a delicious blend of Chinese and Thai cuisines, plus a sushi bar. The food here is of great quality, and the diners are served only the freshest, most flavorful dishes. There are also some boba teas available on the menu.

2. Panda Garden

Panda Garden is a well-known and well-established Stamford American-Chinese eatery. The restaurant's decor is spotless, and there are plenty of tables available. Because the personnel here genuinely care about each and every one of their clients, you can expect nothing but the greatest service.

1. Peter Chang

Peter Chang is a renowned Szechwan cuisine chef who has worked in restaurants throughout the Southeast. This restaurant delivers authentic Chinese cuisine that you won't find anywhere else in Stamford. Although the cuisine is hot, it is still doable. Customers, on the other hand, can reduce the spiciness.

