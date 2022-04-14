Kent, WA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Kent, Washington

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Looking for a new favorite go-to Chinese place in Kent? In that case, we're here to help you. Below you can find a list of only the best Chinese-serving restaurants in the whole area.

5. Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant

Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant is a traditional Chinese eatery that serves everything from Crab Rangoon to Chow Mein. It is family-friendly, making it an ideal location for a quiet evening with your loved ones. Tasty jasmine tea is also provided to accompany your meal.

4. Green Valley Restaurant

Green Valley Restaurant is a straightforward shortstop that serves traditional Chinese fare as well as lunch specials. This family-owned and operated restaurant has been serving up some of the area's greatest authentic Chinese cuisine. Green Valley Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind establishment with a menu that combines Chinese, Hawaiian, and Korean cuisines. Many customers keep returning back because of the courteous personnel and attention to detail.

3. Golden Dynasty

Golden Dynasty Restaurant is a casual Chinese diner in a strip mall that serves traditional Chinese cuisine and offers free delivery as well as lunch and supper specials. The wait staff is kind and accommodating. Try the Honey Walnut Shrimp, Egg Foo Young, Mu-Shu Pork, and a variety of other delectable delicacies on the menu.

2. Imperial Garden Beijing Duck Restaurant

Imperial Garden Beijing Duck Restaurant is an à la carte restaurant, serving Chinese staples in a simple setting. Aside from scrumptious dishes, the customers get to enjoy authentic dim sum. The selection of dim sum items isn’t that large, but you’re still sure to find something for yourself. The wait-staff are always kind and attentive to every guest.

1. Szechuan First Restaurant

Szechuan First Restaurant is a straightforward bistro that serves straightforward Chinese fare and lunch specialties. Szechuan First has been operating for a long time and serves consistently excellent Szechuan cuisine. You can sample some truly traditional Chinese cuisine here, and it's one of the few places in Kent that can do so.

