Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Columbia, South Carolina's capital, boasts a fantastic cuisine scene that can satisfy any appetite. So, if you're in the mood for some Chinese, there are plenty of options, and we've compiled a list of the best five sites to visit below.

5. China Hut

China Hut is a small place that mostly focuses on take-out services that are especially popular among locals, however, dining-in is also on offer. China Hut has been serving the local community of Columbia for ages, and with its consistency in food quality and flavor, it has won a lot of customers over.

4. Peking Wok II

Peking Wok II is a counter-serve eatery that serves huge quantities of amazing Chinese staples. The menu that this place has is absolutely overwhelming and is sure to satisfy even the appetite of the pickiest eater. The staff here are very accommodating and attentive to the newcomers and regular customers.

3. China Kitchen

China Kitchen is a long-standing counter-service restaurant with a simple, unadorned atmosphere that serves a variety of popular Chinese meals. The menu is similar to what you'd find at other Chinese restaurants. Customers can make particular requests that they can satisfy. For the price you spend, you receive a lot of delicious food.

2. China Garden Restaurant

China Garden Restaurant is a hidden gem in Columbia that will astound you with its savory and delectable cuisine. The food is amazing and a great value for the money. The staff is pleasant and generous, frequently providing them with a complimentary drink. Their cuisine is inexpensive, and freshly made, and they provide a wide variety of options. They don't use a lot of oil during cooking, thus the flavor is spot on and the food isn't overly oily.

1. Eggroll Chen

Eggroll Chen serves Chinese and Taiwanese dishes, egg rolls, and noodles in a no-frills environment with a drive-thru pickup window, and it is unquestionably one of Columbia's most popular restaurants. You'll find yourself going back for more if you try General Tso's Chicken, Honey Sesame Chicken, and Shrimp Egg Foo Young.

