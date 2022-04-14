Hampton, VA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Hampton, Virginia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Do you have a hankering for some stir-fry or fried rice? Finding a Chinese-serving establishment is not difficult, but finding a good one may be difficult. To assist you, we've compiled a list of the top 5 most popular Chinese restaurants in Hampton.

5. Top's China

Top's China is an excellent choice for Chinese-style American food. They're ideal for a relaxing evening or a day when you're craving Chinese cuisine. Everything that is prepared here is provided to the customers hot and fresh. Custom orders to reflect the diners' preferences are always welcome.

4. Peking Restaurant

Peking Restaurant is a laid-back eatery that serves a diverse Chinese buffet, including sushi. Peking Restaurant is an excellent choice for take-out. Despite the fact that the portions are rather huge, the prices are still extremely cheap. The ambiance is fantastic, and it's ideal for a leisurely evening with a large group of friends or family.

3. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant offers outstanding American-Chinese food for dine-in and take-out. Its mission is to give all of its customers a fantastic dining experience. There are also some fantastic lunch specials. Come try the Chicken Cashew Nut, Pu Pu Platter, Teriyaki Chicken Skewers, and a variety of other dishes.

2. Stir Fry

Stir Fry is a low-key café in a strip mall that serves traditional Chinese dishes. The meal is always delicious, and it is brought to the guests hot and fresh by attentive and kind staff. Stir Fry is a tidy establishment with a fantastic ambiance. Make sure to pay them a visit; you will not be disappointed!

1. Buffet Star

Buffet Star is a very affordable place that offers a delicious all-you-can-eat buffet, featuring a rich selection of different dishes, sushi, fruits, and desserts. The staff here is always friendly, and willing to assist you if you need any help. If you don’t want to wait for your food, just come here, grab a plate, and enjoy an amazing dining experience.

