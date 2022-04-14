Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nUJS_0f9j6E9200
Unsplash

Do you have a hankering for some fried rice? Elizabeth offers a plethora of Chinese restaurants to offer its residents and visitors. And, to make it easier for you to visit just the best restaurants, we've compiled a list that you can find below.

5. China Star

China Star is an unassuming eatery that specializes in delivering Chinese classics. Although China Star concentrates more on delivery and take-out services more, you can still have a relaxing dining experience here. This place has been serving the residents of Elizabeth with excellent food for more than three decades, and the service and the quality of food have been consistently good. Make sure to check this little spot out - you will be pleasantly surprised.

4. Fuhing Chinese Restaurant

In a counter-serve setting with delivery, Fuhing Chinese Restaurant offers a wide variety of popular Chinese and American meals. The service is always kind and efficient. They are always pleasant to deal with, both in-person and over the phone. Their food is always fresh, fast, and delicious. Order the Fried Wonton, Pu Pu Platter, and Roast Pork dishes.

3. Red Apple

In a no-frills corner, Red Apple provides traditional American-Chinese cuisine and a variety of bubble teas for takeaway and delivery. The service, as well as the delivery, is always prompt and kind. A fried apple stick dessert is also available. The Red Apple is one of the cleanest restaurants, and their expertise shines through in everything they prepare.

2. Chan's Chinese Restaurant

Chan's Chinese Restaurant is a simple, cash-only establishment that serves a wide variety of classic Chinese meals. The employees are quite kind and helpful to the clients. Chan's Chinese Restaurant is undoubtedly one of Elizabeth's busiest Chinese-American eateries.

1. Wei's Buffet

Wei's Buffet is a 15-minute drive from Elizabeth, but the food here is definitely worth your time. Wei's Buffet specializes in an all-you-can-eat-buffet, featuring a rich selection of Chinese, as well as other international dishes. To create a great dining experience, the proprietor is devoted to offering the finest quality service and cooking with the freshest ingredients.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
14709 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Las Vegas, NV

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. One thing that forms part of a country's identity is food. There are more than just hamburgers when it comes to American culinary scenes, as chefs are becoming innovative. Some restaurants serve classic American dishes while others combine different influences to come up with unique ad likeable dishes. Whatever your taste is, you will find the best American restaurants in the list below of the city's top five most popular American restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baton Rouge is a fast-growing city with beautiful culinary destinations. The city is a top foodie spot serving various culinary dishes, including vegan options, Italian cuisines, and American dishes. Please visit the top five most popular American restaurants in the city highlighted below for the best American meals.

Read full story
3 comments
Spokane, WA

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Spokane, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The culinary scene of Spokane is constantly evolving with an abundance of delicious bounty ranging from local sources to international dishes. From vegan options to Italian and American cuisine, you are guaranteed to find great dining options. Here are our top five most popular American restaurants you must visit while in the city.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Seated in the heart of Virginia, Richmond is a great city with many cultural and historical attractions. Its culinary scene keeps growing and changing, and it is worth noting the best places to eat. Below are the 5 most popular restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Boise, ID

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Boise, Idaho

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Boise is Idaho's capital city, and it is proud to host a vibrant and varied dining community. The restaurants feature local dishes and international dishes of all kinds. If you are looking for redefined American dishes, visit the top five most popular restaurants below to enjoy delicious dishes.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy