Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Elizabeth, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Do you have a hankering for some fried rice? Elizabeth offers a plethora of Chinese restaurants to offer its residents and visitors. And, to make it easier for you to visit just the best restaurants, we've compiled a list that you can find below.

5. China Star

China Star is an unassuming eatery that specializes in delivering Chinese classics. Although China Star concentrates more on delivery and take-out services more, you can still have a relaxing dining experience here. This place has been serving the residents of Elizabeth with excellent food for more than three decades, and the service and the quality of food have been consistently good. Make sure to check this little spot out - you will be pleasantly surprised.

4. Fuhing Chinese Restaurant

In a counter-serve setting with delivery, Fuhing Chinese Restaurant offers a wide variety of popular Chinese and American meals. The service is always kind and efficient. They are always pleasant to deal with, both in-person and over the phone. Their food is always fresh, fast, and delicious. Order the Fried Wonton, Pu Pu Platter, and Roast Pork dishes.

3. Red Apple

In a no-frills corner, Red Apple provides traditional American-Chinese cuisine and a variety of bubble teas for takeaway and delivery. The service, as well as the delivery, is always prompt and kind. A fried apple stick dessert is also available. The Red Apple is one of the cleanest restaurants, and their expertise shines through in everything they prepare.

2. Chan's Chinese Restaurant

Chan's Chinese Restaurant is a simple, cash-only establishment that serves a wide variety of classic Chinese meals. The employees are quite kind and helpful to the clients. Chan's Chinese Restaurant is undoubtedly one of Elizabeth's busiest Chinese-American eateries.

1. Wei's Buffet

Wei's Buffet is a 15-minute drive from Elizabeth, but the food here is definitely worth your time. Wei's Buffet specializes in an all-you-can-eat-buffet, featuring a rich selection of Chinese, as well as other international dishes. To create a great dining experience, the proprietor is devoted to offering the finest quality service and cooking with the freshest ingredients.