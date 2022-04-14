Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Struggling to find a new Chinese-serving destination for the evening in Dayton? We've got you covered - below you can find only the finest Chinese restaurants that will satisfy all of your cravings.

5. North Village Chinese Restaurant

North Village Chinese Restaurant is a casual eatery that serves Chinese classics with the main focus on take-out and delivery services, but dining in is also available. It is a small place, but the service and the flavorful food make up for its unassuming decor. Only the freshest ingredients are used here while preparing your meal.

4. Ginger and Spice Asian Bistro

Ginger and Spice Asian Bistro is a cozy place that specializes in authentic Chinese meals. The service here is especially prompt, so you don’t have to wait a lot of time to savor your food. The dishes served here might be a little too spicy for someone, but if that’s a problem, you can customize the spiciness to match your taste.

3. CJ Chan

CJ Chan is another great eatery with an extensive menu that features a blend of Japanese and Chinese cuisines. The food here is tuned to match the Western palate, so if you’re looking for a more Americanized Chinese food - then CJ Chan is perfect for you. The service is prompt, and the prices are very reasonable. Aside from typical Chinese dishes, come and savor its sushi and sashimi.

2. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's Dayton is a modern restaurant chain that serves dishes with an American take on them. The staff is really polite and courteous, and there is little to no wait. Many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free alternatives are available on the menu. There's also a wide range of wines to go with your meal.

1. Shen's Szechuan & Sushi

Shen's Szechuan & Sushi is a modern restaurant that serves Chinese cuisine, sushi, as well as specialty drinks, and craft beer. To provide their clients with the authentic taste of Szechwan province, they utilize a variety of flavorings and seasonings. There is also a family-style menu available, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful evening with your loved ones.