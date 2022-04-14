Dayton, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofdHl_0f9huCCl00
Unsplash

Struggling to find a new Chinese-serving destination for the evening in Dayton? We've got you covered - below you can find only the finest Chinese restaurants that will satisfy all of your cravings.

5. North Village Chinese Restaurant

North Village Chinese Restaurant is a casual eatery that serves Chinese classics with the main focus on take-out and delivery services, but dining in is also available. It is a small place, but the service and the flavorful food make up for its unassuming decor. Only the freshest ingredients are used here while preparing your meal.

4. Ginger and Spice Asian Bistro

Ginger and Spice Asian Bistro is a cozy place that specializes in authentic Chinese meals. The service here is especially prompt, so you don’t have to wait a lot of time to savor your food. The dishes served here might be a little too spicy for someone, but if that’s a problem, you can customize the spiciness to match your taste.

3. CJ Chan

CJ Chan is another great eatery with an extensive menu that features a blend of Japanese and Chinese cuisines. The food here is tuned to match the Western palate, so if you’re looking for a more Americanized Chinese food - then CJ Chan is perfect for you. The service is prompt, and the prices are very reasonable. Aside from typical Chinese dishes, come and savor its sushi and sashimi.

2. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's Dayton is a modern restaurant chain that serves dishes with an American take on them. The staff is really polite and courteous, and there is little to no wait. Many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free alternatives are available on the menu. There's also a wide range of wines to go with your meal.

1. Shen's Szechuan & Sushi

Shen's Szechuan & Sushi is a modern restaurant that serves Chinese cuisine, sushi, as well as specialty drinks, and craft beer. To provide their clients with the authentic taste of Szechwan province, they utilize a variety of flavorings and seasonings. There is also a family-style menu available, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful evening with your loved ones.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 5

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
14871 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Reno, NV

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Reno, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Although Reno may not be the largest city in Nevada, it has a lot to offer regarding culinary skills. From American cuisine to gourmet soups, here are the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York is one of the busiest cities in the United States and the center of business activities hence the high population density. Pizza is the go-to meal for many people, and there are several Pizza places to satisfy their hunger. The following are the top 5 popular pizza places in New York.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top Five Most Popular American Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta has all kinds of American restaurants that serve sumptuous and familiar flavors. Atlanta has everything from family-friendly entertainment centers, cafes, and swanky hotels to sports bars. For great American dishes, don't forget to visit the top five most popular American restaurants in the city as listed below.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Santa Rosa, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Like many cities, Santa Rosa also hosts a growing population of various cultures. It is not surprising that the city hosts many restaurants serving diverse cuisines with many such cultures. If you are craving delicious American dishes, the good news is that we have done the research for you and picked the top five most popular American restaurants in the city you can trust.

Read full story
2 comments
Providence, RI

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The bustling capital of Rhode Island lives up to its name, and it is now home to various artisan cuisine and culture. Providence has not been left behind when it comes to American food. It has some of the best spots serving delicious dishes. Let’s look at the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Overland Park, KS

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Overland Park is home to many restaurants featuring various culinary scenes. The city serves all of them, from Italian fare to Ethiopian and American dishes. Check the top five most popular American restaurants you must visit for authentic American cuisines.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy