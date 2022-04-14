Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ap1EW_0f9hmCv500
Unsplash

Are you looking for hole-in-the-wall takeout or upscale service in Cedar Rapids? Either way, we've got you covered. Get the scoop on the best local restaurants, featured in this list.

5. Beijing Chinese Restaurant

Beijing Chinese Restaurant dishes out familiar Chinese staples and lunch specials in a simple, relaxing setting. The menu features a rich variety of different dishes, and the portions are quite large and fulfilling. Beijing Chinese Restaurant has been around for more than two decades, and the consistency in food and service hasn’t changed at all.

4. Chef Wong Chinese Restaurant

Chef Wong Chinese Restaurant is a small eatery, serving authentic Chinese staples. Even though this place might look very unassuming, the service and the quality of food definitely make up for it. Chef Wong is a family-owned place, and the owners are very passionate about their business. Make sure to stop by - you will be surprised!

3. China King

China King is a low-key counter-service restaurant that serves a large selection of classic Chinese meals. Their Chinese restaurant is noted for its innovative take on classic meals as well as its commitment to using only the highest-quality fresh ingredients. You may pick from a variety of low-cost lunch selections. Chicken with Almond Ding, Chicken with Cashew Nuts, and Beef with Mixed Vegetables are all must-try meals.

2. Panda Lin

Panda Lin is a cheerful, family-run restaurant that delivers delicious meals at a reasonable price. The Lins run a restaurant that goes above and above to make you feel at ease and like a member of their extended family. The rates are reasonable, the quality is dependably excellent, and the delivery is prompt.

1. Ting's Red Lantern

Ting's Red Lantern is a neighborhood cafe that provides traditional Chinese food in a relaxed atmosphere. The restaurant offers a children's menu as well as family meals, making it an ideal spot for a quiet evening with your loved ones. The quantities are generous, and every item is perfectly seasoned and delivered hot.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
14871 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Reno, NV

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Reno, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Although Reno may not be the largest city in Nevada, it has a lot to offer regarding culinary skills. From American cuisine to gourmet soups, here are the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York is one of the busiest cities in the United States and the center of business activities hence the high population density. Pizza is the go-to meal for many people, and there are several Pizza places to satisfy their hunger. The following are the top 5 popular pizza places in New York.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top Five Most Popular American Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta has all kinds of American restaurants that serve sumptuous and familiar flavors. Atlanta has everything from family-friendly entertainment centers, cafes, and swanky hotels to sports bars. For great American dishes, don't forget to visit the top five most popular American restaurants in the city as listed below.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Santa Rosa, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Like many cities, Santa Rosa also hosts a growing population of various cultures. It is not surprising that the city hosts many restaurants serving diverse cuisines with many such cultures. If you are craving delicious American dishes, the good news is that we have done the research for you and picked the top five most popular American restaurants in the city you can trust.

Read full story
2 comments
Providence, RI

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The bustling capital of Rhode Island lives up to its name, and it is now home to various artisan cuisine and culture. Providence has not been left behind when it comes to American food. It has some of the best spots serving delicious dishes. Let’s look at the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Overland Park, KS

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Overland Park is home to many restaurants featuring various culinary scenes. The city serves all of them, from Italian fare to Ethiopian and American dishes. Check the top five most popular American restaurants you must visit for authentic American cuisines.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy