Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Are you looking for hole-in-the-wall takeout or upscale service in Cedar Rapids? Either way, we've got you covered. Get the scoop on the best local restaurants, featured in this list.

5. Beijing Chinese Restaurant

Beijing Chinese Restaurant dishes out familiar Chinese staples and lunch specials in a simple, relaxing setting. The menu features a rich variety of different dishes, and the portions are quite large and fulfilling. Beijing Chinese Restaurant has been around for more than two decades, and the consistency in food and service hasn’t changed at all.

4. Chef Wong Chinese Restaurant

Chef Wong Chinese Restaurant is a small eatery, serving authentic Chinese staples. Even though this place might look very unassuming, the service and the quality of food definitely make up for it. Chef Wong is a family-owned place, and the owners are very passionate about their business. Make sure to stop by - you will be surprised!

3. China King

China King is a low-key counter-service restaurant that serves a large selection of classic Chinese meals. Their Chinese restaurant is noted for its innovative take on classic meals as well as its commitment to using only the highest-quality fresh ingredients. You may pick from a variety of low-cost lunch selections. Chicken with Almond Ding, Chicken with Cashew Nuts, and Beef with Mixed Vegetables are all must-try meals.

2. Panda Lin

Panda Lin is a cheerful, family-run restaurant that delivers delicious meals at a reasonable price. The Lins run a restaurant that goes above and above to make you feel at ease and like a member of their extended family. The rates are reasonable, the quality is dependably excellent, and the delivery is prompt.

1. Ting's Red Lantern

Ting's Red Lantern is a neighborhood cafe that provides traditional Chinese food in a relaxed atmosphere. The restaurant offers a children's menu as well as family meals, making it an ideal spot for a quiet evening with your loved ones. The quantities are generous, and every item is perfectly seasoned and delivered hot.