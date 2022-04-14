Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Waco, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

In the mood for some authentic Cantonese dim sum? Or maybe it is an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet you're searching for? In any case, this post has some of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of Waco.

5. Chopsticks

Chopsticks is a local chain that serves amazing authentic Chinese staples, using only the freshest ingredients. Each dish here is made-to-order, so the diners get to savor only the high-quality meals. While cooking, only vegetable oil is used since the owners made it their priority to keep this place health-conscious. This place is a little small, but the food and the service make up for it.

4. Bangkok Royal

Bangkok Royal is a roomy, modern restaurant that specializes in contemporary Thai dishes, as well as some Chinese staples. On the menu you can find a rich variety of vegetarian and vegan dishes. The diners can customize the orders to their tastes, and if some dish is too spicy for you, you can easily dial it down.

3. Happy Wok

Happy Wok is a strip mall counter-service restaurant that serves a large variety of Chinese favorites for dine-in or take-out. The establishment appears little, but it is on the small side, so expect limited seating. There is a big range of Chinese and Hong Kong-style foods to pick from, and the service is quick. The meal is always hot and freshly prepared.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is one of the greatest places to go for quick, fresh, and healthy meals. The staff is usually kind and eager to assist customers. They are always eager to give you a sample of everything on their menu, which is a good opportunity to sample the range of meals available for your eating experience. Its Fried Chicken Wings, Steamed Chicken Dumplings, and Crispy Noodles are must-orders.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's has been a Chinese-serving staple in the Waco community. Customers can watch the chefs prepare their meals in real-time. This restaurant is notable for its contemporary take on traditional Chinese meals. All of their Waco visitors are served food made from scratch every morning. Make sure to try its Chang's Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl, Wok-Seared Spinach with Garlic, and Orange Peel Chicken.