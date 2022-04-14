Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Pasadena, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Pasadena is home to amazing restaurants, cafes, and stunning parks. With so many great places it can be hard to find your perfect destination for the night. And to help you with that, we compiled this list, featuring only the finest Chinese-serving establishment in the area.

5. Yang Chow Restaurant

Yang Chow Restaurant is a traditional Chinese eatery recognized for its flavorful, traditional Chinese meals. Yang Chow's exquisite cuisine, attractive setting, and excellent service will delight every diner. You may order it ahead of time and pick it up at their host station, which is located immediately inside the main door. They have three sites in South California; find out which one is closest to you and pay them a visit; you will be pleasantly surprised!

4. Oak Tree Inn

Oak Tree Inn is a simple restaurant that specializes in seafood-centered Chinese dishes. The hostess and the staff are exceptionally welcoming and attentive, ensuring that the customers get only the best dining experience. This is a perfect destination for large groups of people because the portions are so big you will have to share.

3. Bone Kettle

Bone Kettle is a modern, chic place that specializes in Southeast cuisine, but you can still find some Chinese staples here. The menu has a wide variety of Asian dishes that are tuned to match the Western palate. There is also a wide range of beverages on offer.

2. Panda Inn

Panda Inn is a local chain that serves Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. They prepare menu items consistently, both major meals and side dishes. The dining room has a separate waiting area with chairs in the lobby, as does the carry-out service.

1. Lunasia Dim Sum House

In a contemporary atmosphere, Lunasia Dim Sum House delivers authentic dim sum, classic Chinese meals, and chef specials. Given the size of the dishes, Lunasia Dim Sum House is a good choice for small or large groups. They provide a large selection of steaming hot dim sum with a distinct flavor.