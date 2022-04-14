Pasadena, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Pasadena, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZCqP_0f9hVTzx00
Unsplash

Pasadena is home to amazing restaurants, cafes, and stunning parks. With so many great places it can be hard to find your perfect destination for the night. And to help you with that, we compiled this list, featuring only the finest Chinese-serving establishment in the area.

5. Yang Chow Restaurant

Yang Chow Restaurant is a traditional Chinese eatery recognized for its flavorful, traditional Chinese meals. Yang Chow's exquisite cuisine, attractive setting, and excellent service will delight every diner. You may order it ahead of time and pick it up at their host station, which is located immediately inside the main door. They have three sites in South California; find out which one is closest to you and pay them a visit; you will be pleasantly surprised!

4. Oak Tree Inn

Oak Tree Inn is a simple restaurant that specializes in seafood-centered Chinese dishes. The hostess and the staff are exceptionally welcoming and attentive, ensuring that the customers get only the best dining experience. This is a perfect destination for large groups of people because the portions are so big you will have to share.

3. Bone Kettle

Bone Kettle is a modern, chic place that specializes in Southeast cuisine, but you can still find some Chinese staples here. The menu has a wide variety of Asian dishes that are tuned to match the Western palate. There is also a wide range of beverages on offer.

2. Panda Inn

Panda Inn is a local chain that serves Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. They prepare menu items consistently, both major meals and side dishes. The dining room has a separate waiting area with chairs in the lobby, as does the carry-out service.

1. Lunasia Dim Sum House

In a contemporary atmosphere, Lunasia Dim Sum House delivers authentic dim sum, classic Chinese meals, and chef specials. Given the size of the dishes, Lunasia Dim Sum House is a good choice for small or large groups. They provide a large selection of steaming hot dim sum with a distinct flavor.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy