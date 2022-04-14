Warren, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Warren, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Who doesn't like to have a relaxing conversation over a boiling hot pot broth? This post features the best Chinese-serving places in the whole of Warren where you can enjoy a cook-it-yourself hot pot and many other Chinese delicacies.

5. Wing Wah Chinese Restaurant

Wing Wah Chinese Restaurant is a cozy Chinese restaurant that serves Cantonese, Mandarin, and Sichuan cuisine for dine-in and takeout. There are two menus available: one that is Americanized and one that is authentic. The cuisine is always fresh, and it is provided to customers fast; you will not have to wait longer than 10 minutes.

4. Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest is a large Chinese restaurant with a pleasant environment that serves classic Chinese meals, dim sum, and Japanese cuisine. It's noted for its innovative take on classic meals and concentration on utilizing only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. Deep-fried Huajuan and Crab Rangoon are must-tries.

3. Kim Toa Restaurant

Kim Toa Restaurant is a family-owned institution that serves up a variety of popular Chinese and Thai dishes in a casual setting. The menu includes meals from Cantonese, Mandarin, Szechuan, and American cuisines. This location is furnished in a classic Chinese manner, making for a pleasant dining experience.

2. China Villa

China Villa is an eatery, located in a strip mall, serving scrumptious Chinese standards. The portions are pretty large, and the prices are really affordable. You have to savor its General Tso’s Chicken, Lo Mein, Wonton Soup - you won’t be disappointed.

1. Trizest Restaurant

Trizest Restaurant is a simple eatery that whips out amazing Chinese staples with a huge selection of vegetarian alternatives. The menu is absolutely large, so you are certain to find your favorites, as well as some more unique dishes here. There is also a lunch buffet option available which makes it a perfect destination during a lunch break.

