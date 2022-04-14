Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Denton, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

With so many amazing Chinese restaurants in Denton, it is not easy picking the best five. But, nonetheless, after thorough research, we compiled this list to help you visit the finest Chinese-serving places in the city.

5. Oriental Express

Oriental Express is a tiny Chinese take-out establishment that provides familiar Chinese cuisine. The place is well-kept, and the personnel are usually kind. The portions are big, and the pricing is really reasonable. Oriental Express is Denton's greatest small hole-in-the-wall Chinese fast-food joint.

4. Chinatown Cafe

Buffet-style Chinese familiar meals are provided in a contemporary atmosphere at Chinatown Cafe. Chinatown Cafe looks forward to providing you with a great eating experience. They take pleasure in offering you the best Oriental food in the region, with each dish created to your exact specifications.

3. Thai Ocha

Thai Ocha is an unassuming place that whips out delectable Thai and some Chinese standards. One of the best things about this place is that you can bring your own beverages here, and enjoy them with a scrumptious meal. Everything listed on the menu is made, using only the freshest ingredients, and is always served to the guests steaming hot.

2. Mr. Chopsticks

Mr. Chopsticks has been serving the Denton neighborhood for over three decades, delivering Pan-Asian delicacies including sushi and stir-fry in a basic but contemporary environment. It's a great place to spend a relaxed evening with your family because the environment is warm and inviting. The cuisine is diverse, with foods from China, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

1. New China King Buffet

New China King Buffet is a roomy place, serving an amazing variety of different Chinese dishes, as well as some sushi. You will be surprised by how many dishes you can find, even the pickiest eateries can find something for themselves here. The buffet that New China King Buffet has to offer is probably one of the best in the whole city. Each dish gets refilled quickly, so the customers get to enjoy only the freshest meals.