Orange, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Orange, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

In the mood to treat yourself to some delicious Chinese? To help you find only the best Chinese restaurants in the Orange area, we compiled this list. Make sure to check them out - you will be pleasantly surprised!

5. Green China

Green China is a low-key cafe with a menu of traditional Chinese fare. They provide delicious food that is of the highest quality and has a smoky flavor. Green China also offers enjoyable dining, takeout, and delivery options. This Chinese restaurant is known for its innovative take on classic dishes and its commitment to utilizing only the highest quality fresh ingredients.

4. Yang Ming

Yang Ming serves traditional Chinese food in a relaxed setting, as well as a variety of standard mixed cocktails here. They will gladly make gluten-free, sodium-free, fat-free, and sugar-free dishes according to your dietary requirements. It's a fantastic family-friendly restaurant, so don't be hesitant to bring the whole family.

3. Fortune Cookies Restaurant

Fortune Cookies Restaurant provides exceptional service and familiar Chinese cuisine. Their menu is extensive, with a wide variety of items to choose from - anyone is sure to find something to satisfy their cravings. Their wide menu features some really genuine meals that allow patrons to indulge in all of their favorites while also branching out and trying something new.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a well-known fast-food restaurant chain throughout the country, and has gotten a lot of recognition for its amazing American-Chinese staples. The staff are always welcoming, and happy to assist all of their guests. Working seven days a week, they’ve been providing the Orange community with amazing Chinese food for decades.

1. Hong Kong Express

Hong Kong Express is a casual eatery that offers an amazing buffet and authentic Chinese dishes to its residents. The portions here are very dangerous, so be prepared to leave with some leftovers. Come and try its Pineapple Chicken, BBQ Pork, Chow Mein, and so many other delicious dishes.

