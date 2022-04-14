Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in West Valley City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Whether you're looking for a simple eatery, serving authentic Chinese dishes, or an upscale restaurant, specializing in American-Chinese comfort foods - West Valley City has a lot to offer to its locals and tourists. This post features only the best Chinese spots in the whole of West Valley City. Stop by - you won't be disappointed!

5. Wild Ginger Asian Cuisine

Wild Ginger Asian Cuisine is a great location to go if you're looking for real Chinese food. The restaurant's decor is lovely, and the cuisine is great and reasonably priced, with generous amounts. The entire crew is quite pleasant, and their attention to detail is impeccable. All-you-can-eat sushi, single rolls, combination meals, soups, and entrees are available.

4. Lucky Chen Chinese Cuisine

Lucky Chen Chinese Cuisine is a casual cafe that serves up traditional Chinese dishes as well as comfort foods. Friendly, professional, and polite service is always provided by the personnel. Come try some of the restaurant's wonderful Seafood Noodles, Cha Shui Pork, Baby Back Ribs, and other specialties.

3. ABC Chinese Restaurant

ABC Chinese Restaurant is a casual family-owned establishment that serves traditional Chinese cuisine, family dinners, and a range of smoothie flavors to the residents of West Valley City. The personnel is kind, and service is delivered promptly. You may simply adjust your order if you don't like a particular item in the dish. This is the greatest spot to go if you want amazing Chinese food.

2. Banzai Teppan Yaki

Banzai Teppan Yaki is a basic bistro that serves a wide variety of dishes from many Asian countries. Here you can savor Chinese, Japanese, and Thai, as well as a few other cuisines. Banzai Teppan Yaki exclusively employs the freshest ingredients available, guaranteeing that each dish is of the finest quality possible. Only the most unique cuisine in West Valley City can be found in this bistro.

1. Red Maple Chinese Restaurant

Red Maple Chinese Restaurant is a simple Chinese restaurant that has been committed to providing the customers with the most unforgettable eating experience possible. They meticulously choose ingredients, using only the freshest and most natural ones to produce each meal, and they have been attempting to cook them in a healthy manner in order to serve the most nutritious cuisine. At Red Maple, you can also enjoy some authentic dim sum.