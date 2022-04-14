Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Gainesville, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypsjq_0f9gMjzr00
Unsplash

In Gainesville, one of the most attractive cities in the state of Florida state, you can find whatever it is you're looking for food-wise. Whether it's delicious soup dumplings, or a steaming bowl of noodles, or Peking duck - Gainesville has it all and even more. And to help you visit only the best restaurants, we made this list that you can find below.

5. China Star Chinese Restaurant

China Star Chinese Restaurant is a simple counter-serve eatery that has been whipping out delicious Chinese staples in Gainesville for a few years now. On the menu, the customers can find a wide variety of Chinese dishes, as well as lunch specials. If you’re not in the mood to dine in, you can enjoy its fast delivery service.

4. Panda Express

Panda Express is a fast-food-style American-Chinese restaurant. There are a lot of available tables, thus the place is rather large. Outside seating is available at the restaurant. They offer some fantastic seafood and stir-fry dishes. They have a great approach for selecting the main meal and side dishes. You may eat here or avail yourself of the drive-thru service.

3. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is an Asian restaurant that serves a variety of dishes and beverages. It's a well-known business, and the cuisine is consistently good. P.F. Chang's restaurants are operated by people who are passionate about making Chinese cuisine with a unique twist. The staff is kind and accommodating.

2. Yummy House

You can't go wrong with anything on the menu at Yummy House, which is recognized for its Cantonese delicacies. The ambiance is relaxing and peaceful. The meal is usually great, reasonably priced, and plenty. Come try its Shrimp Fried Rice, Seafood Tofu Soup, and other delicacies.

1. Ocean Buffet

Ocean Buffet is a casual restaurant that concentrates on an Asian buffet that has some of the eBay selections in the whole of Gainesville. Aside from Chinese staples and American dishes, there is a hibachi station and a sushi bar available. This place is quite roomy and has 6 different buffet tables, so even the pickiest customers get to satisfy all of their cravings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy