Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Gainesville, Florida

In Gainesville, one of the most attractive cities in the state of Florida state, you can find whatever it is you're looking for food-wise. Whether it's delicious soup dumplings, or a steaming bowl of noodles, or Peking duck - Gainesville has it all and even more. And to help you visit only the best restaurants, we made this list that you can find below.

5. China Star Chinese Restaurant

China Star Chinese Restaurant is a simple counter-serve eatery that has been whipping out delicious Chinese staples in Gainesville for a few years now. On the menu, the customers can find a wide variety of Chinese dishes, as well as lunch specials. If you’re not in the mood to dine in, you can enjoy its fast delivery service.

4. Panda Express

Panda Express is a fast-food-style American-Chinese restaurant. There are a lot of available tables, thus the place is rather large. Outside seating is available at the restaurant. They offer some fantastic seafood and stir-fry dishes. They have a great approach for selecting the main meal and side dishes. You may eat here or avail yourself of the drive-thru service.

3. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is an Asian restaurant that serves a variety of dishes and beverages. It's a well-known business, and the cuisine is consistently good. P.F. Chang's restaurants are operated by people who are passionate about making Chinese cuisine with a unique twist. The staff is kind and accommodating.

2. Yummy House

You can't go wrong with anything on the menu at Yummy House, which is recognized for its Cantonese delicacies. The ambiance is relaxing and peaceful. The meal is usually great, reasonably priced, and plenty. Come try its Shrimp Fried Rice, Seafood Tofu Soup, and other delicacies.

1. Ocean Buffet

Ocean Buffet is a casual restaurant that concentrates on an Asian buffet that has some of the eBay selections in the whole of Gainesville. Aside from Chinese staples and American dishes, there is a hibachi station and a sushi bar available. This place is quite roomy and has 6 different buffet tables, so even the pickiest customers get to satisfy all of their cravings.