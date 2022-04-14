Olathe, KS

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Olathe, Kansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ak1Ok_0f9gCI9600
Unsplash

If you want to savor some authentic Chinese dishes, you don't have to travel all the way across the world. Olathe has a lot to offer to Chinese food lovers. After a thorough research, we compiled this list, featuring the top 5 famous Chinese restaurants in the whole area.

5. Tea Garden

Tea Garden is a laid-back, family-owned, and managed cafe with one of the most extensive menus you'll ever see. Tea Garden employees are always kind and helpful to their guests. Guests can relish a wide range of Chinese staples at extremely reasonable pricing.

4. Asian Pearl Restaurant

Asian Pearl Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment dedicated to providing you with a wonderful dining experience. They are glad to provide fresh food and deliver excellent service in a welcoming environment that includes original artwork, bamboo, and chairs. They select their ingredients with care and only utilize the freshest while preparing any meal.

3. Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant

Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant has been offering traditional Chinese cuisine in a calm, traditional setting for many years. This restaurant is well-known in Olathe for its distinct take on culinary methods and attention on utilizing only fresh, high-quality products.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a well-known fast-food restaurant chain that dishes out American-Chinese staples. They do an excellent job of keeping the meal hot and fresh all of the time. They also ensure that each dish is well-stocked and replenished on a regular basis. Specific adjustments can be requested, and the staff will always try to accommodate your request.

1. China Buffet

The top spot on this list goes to China Buffet, a simple restaurant that has an amazing all-you-can-eat buffet, offering a rich selection of dishes. Here you can find all of your favorite Chinese staples, as well as some more unique dishes, a sushi/salad bar, and a Mongolian BBQ. The food here is always fresh and gets refilled all the time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# dinner

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy