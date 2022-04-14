Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Olathe, Kansas

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

Unsplash

If you want to savor some authentic Chinese dishes, you don't have to travel all the way across the world. Olathe has a lot to offer to Chinese food lovers. After a thorough research, we compiled this list, featuring the top 5 famous Chinese restaurants in the whole area.

5. Tea Garden

Tea Garden is a laid-back, family-owned and managed cafe with one of the most extensive menus you'll ever see. Tea Garden employees are always kind and helpful to their guests. Guests can relish a wide range of Chinese staples at extremely reasonable pricing.

4. Asian Pearl Restaurant

Asian Pearl Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment dedicated to providing you with a wonderful dining experience. They are glad to provide fresh food and deliver excellent service in a welcoming environment that includes original artwork, bamboo, and chairs. They select their ingredients with care and only utilize the freshest while preparing any meal.

3. Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant

Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant has been offering traditional Chinese cuisine in a calm, traditional setting for many years. This restaurant is well-known in Olathe for its distinct take on culinary methods and attention on utilizing only fresh, high-quality products.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a well-known fast-food restaurant chain that dishes out American-Chinese staples. They do an excellent job of keeping the meal hot and fresh all of the time. They also ensure that each dish is well-stocked and replenished on a regular basis. Specific adjustments can be requested, and the staff will always try to accommodate your request.

1. China Buffet

The top spot on this list goes to China Buffet, a simple restaurant that has an amazing all-you-can-eat buffet, offering a rich selection of dishes. Here you can find all of your favorite Chinese staples, as well as some more unique dishes, a sushi/salad bar, and a Mongolian BBQ. The food here is always fresh, and gets refilled all the time.