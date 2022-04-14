Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Visalia, California

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

Unsplash

Visalia, a city known for its gorgeous landscapes, has also an amazing dining scene to offer to its residents and tourists. So, if you're looking for a place where you can enjoy your favorite fried rice or Peking duck, you're in luck. Below you can find only the finest Chinese places in Visalia.

5. New Star | Chinese Restaurant

New Star | Chinese Restaurant is a basic restaurant that serves Chinese classics that everyone is familiar with. The interior is definitely not fancy, but the ambiance and service make up for it, and you’ll find yourself craving more. Each dish is always served fresh and sizzling hot.

4. China Garden Restaurant

China Garden Restaurant whips out tasty Chinese staples, as well as a few sushi options. The wait-staff are very nice and friendly, always ready to help all of their customers. There are also multiple lunch specials and family-style dishes available.\

3. Kow Loon Chinese Restaurant

Kow Loon Chinese Restaurant is a no-frills Chinese restaurant that serves standard Chinese cuisine. This restaurant specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine prepared in Cantonese and Mandarin-style. Because this restaurant is owned and operated by a Chinese family, they know how to prepare a wide variety of authentic dishes. They ensure that only the freshest and most authentic ingredients are used in all of the recipes.

2. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant is a casual eatery, featuring a large selection of Cantonese and Mandarin delicacies, as well as family-style dinners. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant offers a wide variety of supper and lunch selections, as well as combo platters, to keep you satiated. There can be a problem finding a seat because this venue is really crowded. They provide excellent vegetarian selections and are happy to adjust plates or meals to meet your requirements.

1. Canton Chinese Restaurant

Canton Chinese Restaurant is a casual restaurant that serves typical Chinese dishes, such as fried rice, chow mein, and so many others. The portions are large, so be prepared to leave with some leftovers. This place is one of the hottest Chinese-serving spots in Visalia, so it can get a bit crowded sometimes. Nonetheless, the wait-staff always try their best to give each dinner enough attention. Stop by, and you won’t leave Canton Chinese disappointed!