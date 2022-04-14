Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Thornton, Colorado

Unsplash

Looking for a new favorite go-to Chinese restaurant or just exploring Thornton? Either way, we're here to help you. The best Chinese restaurants in the whole Thornton area are included in this post.

5. Blue Bay Asian Cafe

Blue Bay Asian Cafe is a cozy eatery that specializes in Pan-Asian dishes. This place does focus on takeaway service more, and the customers especially love how quickly everything is cooked here, and you receive only the freshest dishes. The delivery service is swift, and you can enjoy your favorite meal in just a few minutes.

4. New Asian Express

New Asian Express is a simple eatery that concentrates on an amazing Chinese buffet. The portions here are huge, but the prices are still quite low. The reason why this place has so many returning customers is actually the pricing - each dish is very affordable which makes it a perfect destination for those who are on a budget. The food here is always fresh, and steaming hot.

3. Panda Garden Chinese Restaurant

Panda Garden Chinese Restaurant is a casual eatery, located in a strip-mall, that serves amazing Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese dishes. The portions here are really generous, and the service is amazing. The ambiance at Panda Garden is relaxing, so you’re sure to have a very nice dining experience here.

2. Chan's Inn Chinese Restaurant

Chan's Inn Chinese Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment that has been whipping out delectable Chinese staples for over three decades. The prices are very affordable, considering the portions that will leave you full and satisfied.

1. United Chinese Restaurant + Sushi

United Chinese Restaurant + Sushi is a family-owned restaurant that serves a rich variety of Chinese and Thai staples, as well as delicious sushi. The place is decorated in a traditional Chinese style. Only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients are used at United Chinese Restaurant. A full sushi bar is available, with sushi prepared to order by their very own personal sushi chef.