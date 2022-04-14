Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in McAllen, Texas

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

Unsplash

How about some delicious dim sum? Or steaming noodles? In this post, you can find only the best Chinese restaurants in McAllen. So, pick up your chopsticks, and dig up at one of these amazing places.

5. Hop Tung Vietnamese Chinese Restaurant

Hop Tung Restaurant is a small cafe that serves authentic Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine. The proprietors are kind, and the entire staff is always friendly and helpful. Aside from Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, you can enjoy dim sum and bubble teas. They feature a diverse cuisine that will please any palate, even the one of the pickiest eaters.

4. Dai Tung Chinese Restaurant

Dai Tung Chinese Restaurant is a simple establishment that serves a big variety of Chinese dishes, as well as other fare from different regions of China. There is also authentic dim sum, and lunch specials on offer. This restaurant has been around for more than two decades, and the repeating customers love the unchanged consistency in flavor and service.

3. China Cafe

China Cafe is a cozy place that specializes in Chinese buffets. The food is always fresh, and gets refilled quite often. The prices are amazing which makes it a perfect destination if you’re on a budget. The staff are always very attentive, and if you’re having any troubles, they’re always there to help all of the customers. Stop by, and you’re sure to come back again and again!

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a Chinese fast-food business that offers a variety of healthy alternatives. This location is really popular, so be prepared to wait; many locals like it. The menu features all the standard American-Chinese staples. The staff are always kind and welcoming to everyone.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a great Chinese chain restaurant that specializes in traditional American-Chinese cuisine with a modern twist to it. The restaurant P.F. Chang's offers a beautiful environment, is peaceful, and has polite service. Each item on their menu is given special attention and preparation by their personnel. Every morning, everything at P.F. Chang's is made from scratch to ensure that the customers receive only the freshest dishes.