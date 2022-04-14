Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Surprise, Arizona

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

Unsplash

Surprise's culinary scene offers a diverse experience that will take your taste buds around the world and will, for sure, surprise you. This list has some of the best Chinese restaurants that can be found in the area.

5. Chef Panda

Chef Panda is a small eatery, located in a strip mall, that serves both authentic and Americanized Chinese staples. Not only does the food taste amazing, but the staff always try their best to impress the customers. If you’re vegetarian or vegan, there are more than enough alternatives on the menu.

4. Nan Jing

Nan Jing is a cozy, spacious family-owned restaurant that serves amazing Chinese staples. The quality of the food is amazing, each dish is full of flavor and seasoned to perfection, yet the prices are quite low. The atmosphere is wonderful which makes it a perfect destination for a relaxing evening with your family.

3. Chen & Wok

Chen & Wok is a casual restaurant that serves traditional Chinese cuisine as well as family-style dinners. This establishment understands how to please its patrons. The portions are really substantial, and the pricing is very reasonable. Come experience some of the restaurant's delectable specialties, such as Hawaiian Blue Plate, BBQ Pork, Pu Pu Platter, and others.

2. Golden Wei Restaurant

Golden Wei Restaurant is a relaxed eatery serving a variety of popular Chinese meals. Their Surprise restaurant is well equipped with modern Chinese furniture that add to the overall delight of the eating experience. It's a family-owned firm, and the proprietors take care in their work. Make sure to pay them a visit - you will be impressed.

1. Big Buddha Restaurant

In this charming Chinese café with a terrace, Big Buddha Restaurant provides fried rice, noodles, and a variety of stir-fried foods. Vegan and vegetarian choices are available. Come and savor its Spicy Boiled Wonton, Mongolian Beef, Homemade Chicken Egg Foo Young, and so many other delicious Chinese dishes.