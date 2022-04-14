Fullerton, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Fullerton, California

In the mood for some fried rice? Fullerton has an awesome dining scene that offers some excellent Chinese restaurants to its residents and tourists. Below you will find a list of the most popular eateries in the whole Fullerton area.

5. Twin Dragon

Twin Dragon is a pleasant Chinese restaurant run by a family. Their combinations include a tasty side of soup and salad, all for a reasonable price when compared to other restaurants. The personnel are always kind and helpful, and they are fast to respond to your requests. You may order full-sized supper meals from Twin Dragon's restaurant, which has a large assortment of ready-made to-go options.

4. Hot Wok

Another Chinese restaurant managed by a family is Hot Wok. This restaurant has been around for more than a decade, and customers appreciate the constancy in flavor and service. If you dine in at Hot Wok, the iced tea is also really good. They offer generous quantities at reasonable prices.

3. Tin Tin Seafood Restaurant

Tin Tin Seafood Restaurant is a spacious restaurant that dishes out seafood-centered Chinese dishes, as well as delicious authentic dim sum, and yummy desserts. There aren’t a lot of choices, but the ones this place has are amazing. There are also some tea choices that can help you wash all the delicious food down.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a fast-food chain that serves Chinese staples that everyone is familiar with. It is a perfect destination for those who don’t have much time and are just looking for a quick bite. The service here is prompt and everything is served very fast.

1. Noodle St.

Noodle St. is a casual restaurant that specializes in hand-pulled noodles that no other places in the whole of Fullerton can beat. Aside from noodle dishes, there is a huge variety of soups, dumplings, and Chinese staples available. The atmosphere is amazing, and everyone is really friendly and accommodating. Give them a try - you won’t be disappointed.

