Torrance, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Torrance, California

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvL6O_0f8IZkUS00
Unsplash

After a long day on a beach, who doesn't want to sit in a shadow and enjoy a steaming bowl of hand-pulled noodles? This post highlights the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of Torrance.

5. Seafood Town Chinese Restaurant

Seafood Town Chinese Restaurant is a casual Chinese restaurant that specializes in seafood. They have a fantastic lunch menu with a wide variety of options provided a la carte so that everyone at the table may share. Seafood Town Chinese Restaurant is a fantastic seafood restaurant for special occasions as well as everyday meals.

4. Sue's Kitchen

Sue's Kitchen, located in a strip mall, is a popular Chinese restaurant. Sue's Kitchen is one of the few establishments in the South Bay that serves good Taiwanese and Chinese food, as well as some Mandarin-style meals. The restaurant delivers genuine, affordable, and delectable Chinese cuisine. The pricing is reasonable, and each bite is packed with flavor.

3. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a very popular Asian-serving restaurant chain that has numerous restaurants throughout the country, and Torrance is no exception. P.F. Chang's Torrance is a great place to take a group because the quantities are designed to be shared. It's excellent if you're looking for something a little different from your typical Chinese takeaway. Their meal is excellent, and their servers are quite helpful.

2. China Buffet

China Buffet is a simple eatery that focuses on seafood dishes, but there is also a huge variety of different dishes, offered on the all-you-can-eat buffet. This is a perfect place for a relaxing evening with your family with senior discount and cozy ambiance. Everything here is flavorful, but moderately spicy.

1. Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is a modern, upscale restaurant that specializes in hand-made Xiao Long Bao that will wow you with its flavor and aroma. There is also a rich selection of Taiwanese and Chinese dishes on the menu. The service is high-quality, and the staff are very attentive to all guests.

