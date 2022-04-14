Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Roseville, California

Unsplash

Struggling to find a good Chinese place for an evening with your family or your date? Or maybe you're in search of some take-out spots. To help you with whatever it is you need, we compiled a list of the top 5 Chinese restaurants in the whole of Roseville.

5. Leo's Kitchen

Leo's is one of the most prominent Chinese restaurants in the area. This is a fantastic restaurant with excellent cuisine and service. Leo's is a family-owned and run establishment. The service is courteous and responsive to all of your requirements. The lunch offer is available every day, including weekends.

4. Bambu Garden

Bambu Garden will impress you not only with its food, but also with its bamboo-accented decor. Here, the diners can enjoy everyone’s favorite Chinese comfort foods. The place is spotless, and the staff are very nice and accommodating, and the portions are huge.

3. Chopsticks Restaurant

Chopsticks Restaurant, located in a strip mall, provides traditional Chinese pork, noodle, and rice dishes. Chopsticks Restaurant in Roseville is the greatest location to go for wonderful, genuine Chinese cuisine. You may easily adjust your order if you don't like a particular ingredient.

2. Rose Garden Restaurant

Rose Garden Restaurant is a laid-back Chinese eatery in a strip mall that offers a diverse menu of traditional dishes. It's a family-run business, and the proprietors are really enthusiastic about it. Children and huge families will enjoy themselves at Rose Garden Chinese Restaurant. Here you will find catered food preparations.

1. Fats Asia Bistro, Roseville

Fats Asia Bistro, Roseville is a large restaurant that serves a huge variety of different Asian dishes. The atmosphere is great with the palm trees and lights. The food is always served fresh, and aside from vegetarian options, there is also a big selection of pescetarian dishes. Stop by - you won’t be disappointed.