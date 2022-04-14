Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Savannah, Georgia

Restaurant Review

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OTID_0f8IM9VN00
Unsplash

Starving for some Chinese, but can't find any good restaurants? In this post you can find only the finest Chinese-serving places that you have to visit in Savannah.

5. Lai Wah Chinese Take-Out Restaurant

Lai Wah Chinese Take-Out Restaurant is a casual eatery that serves absolutely amazing Chinese staples. The food is always fresh and flavorful, and the portions are quite large. It has been around for over two decades and has been providing the locals of Savannah with Chinese delicacies. It is a family-owned place, and owners always try their best to ensure that the diners are enjoying their evening at Lai Wah.

4. Peking House Restaurant

Peking House Restaurant is a plain eatery that has been dishing out delicious Chinese classics for over three decades. Each dish is full of flavor, and made only using the freshest ingredients. The best thing about this place is that it serves New York-style dishes that are going to get you hooked.

3. China Wok

China Wok is a counter-serve Chinese fast food restaurant that is ideal for individuals searching for a quick snack. The restaurant has a pleasant atmosphere and is immaculately clean. Sizzling Rice, Chicken Egg Drop, and a variety of other specialties are among the must-try delicacies.

2. China Taste

Although there is limited sitting, China Taste Savannah offers quick and flavorful Chinese take-out. They provide meals that are both fresh and appetizing. China Taste Savannah also serves hibachi meals and is well-known for its takeout, which is especially popular in Savannah.

1. Wang's II Chinese Restaurant

Wang's II Chinese Restaurant is a basic establishment that serves typical Chinese dinners, a few Japanese dishes, and children's meals, making it ideal for families seeking a fun night out. This restaurant features a good selection of meals and a Chinese-only menu. The servers are kind and attentive, with a good understanding of the menu.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chinese# food

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy