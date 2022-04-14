Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Savannah, Georgia

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

Starving for some Chinese, but can't find any good restaurants? In this post you can find only the finest Chinese-serving places that you have to visit in Savannah.

5. Lai Wah Chinese Take-Out Restaurant

Lai Wah Chinese Take-Out Restaurant is a casual eatery that serves absolutely amazing Chinese staples. The food is always fresh and flavorful, and the portions are quite large. It has been around for over two decades and has been providing the locals of Savannah with Chinese delicacies. It is a family-owned place, and owners always try their best to ensure that the diners are enjoying their evening at Lai Wah.

4. Peking House Restaurant

Peking House Restaurant is a plain eatery that has been dishing out delicious Chinese classics for over three decades. Each dish is full of flavor, and made only using the freshest ingredients. The best thing about this place is that it serves New York-style dishes that are going to get you hooked.

3. China Wok

China Wok is a counter-serve Chinese fast food restaurant that is ideal for individuals searching for a quick snack. The restaurant has a pleasant atmosphere and is immaculately clean. Sizzling Rice, Chicken Egg Drop, and a variety of other specialties are among the must-try delicacies.

2. China Taste

Although there is limited sitting, China Taste Savannah offers quick and flavorful Chinese take-out. They provide meals that are both fresh and appetizing. China Taste Savannah also serves hibachi meals and is well-known for its takeout, which is especially popular in Savannah.

1. Wang's II Chinese Restaurant

Wang's II Chinese Restaurant is a basic establishment that serves typical Chinese dinners, a few Japanese dishes, and children's meals, making it ideal for families seeking a fun night out. This restaurant features a good selection of meals and a Chinese-only menu. The servers are kind and attentive, with a good understanding of the menu.