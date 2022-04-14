Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Syracuse, New York

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

Syracuse has an amazing dining scene, ensuring that everyone can find a place to satisfy all of their cravings. And Chinese restaurants are no exception. Below you can find a list of only the best Chinese-serving spots in the whole of Syracuse.

5. Lee's Garden

Lee's Garden is a simple eatery that serves everyone’s favorite Chinese staples. Each dish on the menu is made using only the freshest ingredients, served to the customer flavorful and steaming hot. There are a lot of vegetarian options on the menu if you're following a strict diet.

4. Tang Flavor Chinese Food Square

Tang Flavor Chinese Food Square is a casual restaurant that dishes out traditional Chinese comfort food. The service is consistently excellent, prompt, and the staff always try their best to ensure that the guests are having the finest dining experience at Tang Flavor. There are also two different menus - American-Chinese and authentic Chinese dishes.

3. China Pavilion

China Pavilion is a simple Chinese restaurant that serves dim sum and other classic Chinese dishes, as well as wine and beer. Whether you're dining in or ordering takeout, the service is always polite and courteous. Guests may partake in a traditional Chinese Brunch, which includes a variety of dumplings and other menu items.

2. Red Chili

Red Chili is a Chinese bar-restaurant featuring hot pot tables and traditional Sichuan cuisine. This establishment is unique in that it has its own private karaoke rooms. Customers may place orders for takeout or delivery online. Come try its Kung Pao Chicken, Sauteed Mixed Vegetables, and a variety of other dishes.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a famous Chinese restaurant chain that offers a family-friendly environment to its guests, as well as an interesting interpretation on traditional Chinese dishes. If you want to taste some authentic Chinese food, P.F. Chang's is a great location to go. The restaurants are known for their great taste consistency. The attentive and quick servers have a lot of experience, and are always happy to help you with whatever it is you need. They provide a wide variety of foods to accommodate a wide range of preferences.