Bridgeport, CT

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Bridgeport, the most populous city of Connecticut, has a rich variety of excellent Chinese restaurants for you to visit. This post highlights only the best Chinese-serving spots in the whole of Bridgeport. Pay them a visit - you won't be disappointed!

5. King's Wok Chinese Restaurant

King's Wok Chinese Restaurant offers a variety of Chinese specialties for takeout and delivery, such as chow mein and Hunan beef. Their restaurant is well-known for its taste and diversity of fresh ingredients. The King's Wok Chinese Restaurant offers a sampling of authentic and delectable Chinese cuisine. Pay them a visit and enjoy their welcoming environment and excellent service.

4. Peking Garden Chinese Restaurant

Peking Garden Chinese Restaurant has been around for more than three decades and ever since has been serving the residents of Bridgeport amazing Chinese dishes. The portions of the dishes are large, but the prices are still quite low. The menu is full of different choices, and the service is always quick.

3. Fei Ma Restaurant

Fei Ma Restaurant is a small counter-serve eatery that whps out scrumptious Chinese staples. Each dish on the menu is very flavorful, and will wow you with its taste. The portions are also quite large, so be prepared to go home with some leftovers.

2. China Sky Chinese Restaurant

China Sky Chinese Restaurant is a long-standing Chinese takeaway that serves conventional appetizers and meals in a simple setting. That restaurant's executive chef is a Chinese cuisine expert. The food is of good quality, and the service is exceptional. Combo plates, Szechuan and Hunan-style dishes are their specialties.

1. Peking Restaurant

Peking Restaurant is a modest Chinese restaurant that serves fried rice, lo mein, and other traditional Chinese cuisine. The atmosphere is pleasant and welcoming, far superior than that of many other Bridgeport locations. The personnel are kind and sensitive to the demands of the customers. They also serve larger quantities for specials than typical Chinese restaurants.

