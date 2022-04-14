Rockford, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Rockford, Illinois

Restaurant Review

The list below is based on reviews from prior customers.

Hungry for some Chinese? In this post, you can find the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of Rockford that serve all of your favorite Chinese comfort foods. So, pick up your chopsticks and dig in at one of the finest spots in Rockford.

5. Happy Wok

Happy Wok Restaurant serves authentic and tasty Chinese cuisine with a wide range of choices. Happy Wok Restaurant is well-known for its wide range of unusual ingredients and superior flavor. The lunch portions are very generous and always include some rice.

4. Number 1 Oriental Buffet

Number 1 Oriental Buffet is a stylish restaurant that specializes in all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet has a huge variety of different food - from Chinese-style dishes to fruits, and desserts. You can’t beat the price for such amazing food!

3. Wong Wong Chinese Restaurant

Wong Wong Chinese Restaurant is a long-standing, no-frills establishment that serves a wide range of traditional Chinese meals in a relaxed atmosphere. With a superb choice of Chinese food, this restaurant offers a calm and modern dining experience. There's a modest dining room with lunch sandwiches available all day.

2. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant is a full-service gourmet Chinese restaurant serving Mandarin, Szechwan, and Hunan food in an authentic setting. It has been serving the Rockford community for more than four decades. The wonderful Chinese-American food that culminates in numerous cuisines from all around China has made the Great Wall famous. Come try the Fried Rice, Pork with Chinese Vegetables, and Cashew Chicken dishes.

1. Golden Chopsticks Buffet

Golden Chopsticks Buffet is a casual buffet place that serves delicious Chinese dishes, as well as sushi and hibachi. The trays of food are refilled constantly, so the customers get to enjoy only the freshest meals. The selection on the buffet is excellent, and you’re sure to find whatever it is you were craving. The staff are always very helpful, and the service here is prompt.

