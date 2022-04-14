Naperville, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Naperville, Illinois

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvL6O_0f78gV4U00
Unsplash

From dawn until dusk, Naperville has plenty of things to offer to its locals and tourists. And with so many amazing restaurants, finding one that you love can feel a bit like finding a needle in a haystack. And that's why we compiled this list of only the finest Chinese restaurants in the whole area.

5. Chinese Kitchen

Chinese Kitchen is a modern-looking restaurant that whips out Chinese classics and many rice dishes. Chinese Kitchen has been around for more than a decade, and hasn’t disappointed its patrons ever since. The staff is always attentive, and you get your food served very quickly, you won’t have to wait for more than 10 minutes.

4. House of Emperor

House of Emperor is a simple strip mall eatery with a menu of traditional Chinese and Thai foods. There are gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options available. Their cuisine is prepared to order and delicious, and the staff provides good service. The nicest Americanized Chinese restaurant in the region is House of Emperor.

3. Mapo Restaurant

Mapo Restaurant boasts a large variety of Sichuan and Hunan delicacies that are presented in a simple, modern café setting. They also provide a variety of traditional Taiwanese and international meals in addition to their specialty dishes. All of their sauces are cooked from scratch in the kitchen with fresh, organic ingredients.

2. Joy Yee

Joy Yee will wow you with its huge menu, featuring many dishes of Asian cuisine. Joy Yee's Noodles mixes several Asian foods and styles into a single menu and a cheerful tiny dining space. The end result is appealing, with a wide range of flavors, generous quantities, and cheap prices. Make sure to try their amazing bubble teas -you will find yourself coming back for more!

1. MingHin Cuisine

MingHin Cuisine serves an all-day dim sum Cantonese menu, as well as hot pots and seafood, as well as drinks, in a modern setting. The servers are always quick, and give the diners a lot of attention. They also serve a variety of bubble tea flavors as well as a variety of sweets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy