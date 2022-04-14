Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Naperville, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

From dawn until dusk, Naperville has plenty of things to offer to its locals and tourists. And with so many amazing restaurants, finding one that you love can feel a bit like finding a needle in a haystack. And that's why we compiled this list of only the finest Chinese restaurants in the whole area.

5. Chinese Kitchen

Chinese Kitchen is a modern-looking restaurant that whips out Chinese classics and many rice dishes. Chinese Kitchen has been around for more than a decade, and hasn’t disappointed its patrons ever since. The staff is always attentive, and you get your food served very quickly, you won’t have to wait for more than 10 minutes.



4. House of Emperor

House of Emperor is a simple strip mall eatery with a menu of traditional Chinese and Thai foods. There are gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options available. Their cuisine is prepared to order and delicious, and the staff provides good service. The nicest Americanized Chinese restaurant in the region is House of Emperor.

3. Mapo Restaurant

Mapo Restaurant boasts a large variety of Sichuan and Hunan delicacies that are presented in a simple, modern café setting. They also provide a variety of traditional Taiwanese and international meals in addition to their specialty dishes. All of their sauces are cooked from scratch in the kitchen with fresh, organic ingredients.

2. Joy Yee

Joy Yee will wow you with its huge menu, featuring many dishes of Asian cuisine. Joy Yee's Noodles mixes several Asian foods and styles into a single menu and a cheerful tiny dining space. The end result is appealing, with a wide range of flavors, generous quantities, and cheap prices. Make sure to try their amazing bubble teas -you will find yourself coming back for more!

1. MingHin Cuisine

MingHin Cuisine serves an all-day dim sum Cantonese menu, as well as hot pots and seafood, as well as drinks, in a modern setting. The servers are always quick, and give the diners a lot of attention. They also serve a variety of bubble tea flavors as well as a variety of sweets.