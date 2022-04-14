Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Mesquite, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Do you still think that there aren't any good Chinese restaurants in Texas? Well, Mesquite has some amazing Chinese-serving spots that will make you forget that you're still in Texas. Come and taste what you've been waiting for in one of the finest restaurants that are listed below.

5. Chi's Wok

Chi's Wok is a cozy cafe that serves up large portions of traditional Chinese food for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery. It's a well-known restaurant that's been in operation for many years at this identical spot. It provides a wide range of dishes at a reasonable price. The staff is always kind and courteous. There are also sweet cream cheese wontons available.

4. Mr Teriyaki

Mr Teriyaki is a simple eatery that serves a wide variety of Asian dishes, including a rich selection of Chinese staples. The place is spotless, and the staff are very professional, ensuring that the diners get served only the freshest and most delectable dishes. This place has been around for years, and has amassed a sizable clientele.

3. China Imperial

They offer a huge menu and a glass window in the kitchen, so you can see your cuisine being created. The restaurant is a dive, but the quality of the food, flavorful dishes, and quick service make up for it. The personnel is kind and fast, yet the quality of the meal is not compromised.

2. Eggroll Inn

Eggroll Inn is a no-frills Chinese restaurant where everyone knows and loves the classics. They exclusively utilize fresh ingredients in their recipes, ensuring that their clients receive only the greatest meals. An egg roll and fried rice are included in their main courses.

1. Pine Tree Garden Chinese

Pine Tree Garden Chinese is a laid-back eatery that specializes in Chinese classics including Sesame Chicken and Egg Rolls. Aside from dining in our restaurant, we also provide a drive-thru window and delivery options. It is for sure a hidden gem, pay them a visit - you won’t be disappointed!