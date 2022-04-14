Charleston, SC

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuSy5_0f78MMrz00
Unsplash

Charleston is home to world-class restaurants, you are sure to find any cuisine you're hungry for here. Whether it's Chinese, Mexican, Italian or American - Charleston has it all. And if you're looking for Chinese restaurants in particular, this post features the top 5 best Chinese places in the whole city.

5. Chopsticks House

Chopsticks House is a well-known Chinese restaurant with a plain counter-service menu. The menu is broad, so you are to find whatever it is you’re looking for. They have a wide variety of delicious vegetarian options. Come try the Wonton Soup, Egg Foo Young, and Fried Rice there.

4. China Fun

China Fun is a counter-service Chinese restaurant with a concentration on take-out and delivery services and a few dining tables. The team here makes the ordering procedure very straightforward and strives to ensure that you have what you want as promptly as possible. When you need to feed a large group of people or just yourself, they are a dependable source of food.

3. Riso Noodle House

Riso Noodle House specializes in many Asian cuisines, Chinese and Thai included. It is located in a strip mall, and looks very unassuming, but the food and service are definitely worth the visit. Each food is crisp and fresh, as well as seasoned to perfection.

2. Red Orchids China Bistro

Orchids in Red China Bistro serves inventive spins on Chinese staples in a strip mall setting that is both sophisticated and relaxed. Everything on the menu is excellent, fresh, and cooked to perfection, making it a terrific spotto satisfy all of your cravings. They provide both creative and traditional Chinese-American meals. Come try the Honey-Glazed Walnut Shrimp, Sesame Shrimp, Korean Steak, and Moo Goo Beef on the menu.

1. Zen Asian Fusion

Zen Asian Fusion is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves a wide variety of Pan-Asian dishes, Chinese staples and sushi included. Here you can find a full bar of amazing beverages that will go well with any meal. There is also a happy hour on offer. The ambiance is nice, and the service is very prompt, you won’t have to wait for your food for more than 10 minutes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# dinner# date night# restaurant# chinese

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy