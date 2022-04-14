Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Charleston is home to world-class restaurants, you are sure to find any cuisine you're hungry for here. Whether it's Chinese, Mexican, Italian or American - Charleston has it all. And if you're looking for Chinese restaurants in particular, this post features the top 5 best Chinese places in the whole city.

5. Chopsticks House

Chopsticks House is a well-known Chinese restaurant with a plain counter-service menu. The menu is broad, so you are to find whatever it is you’re looking for. They have a wide variety of delicious vegetarian options. Come try the Wonton Soup, Egg Foo Young, and Fried Rice there.

4. China Fun

China Fun is a counter-service Chinese restaurant with a concentration on take-out and delivery services and a few dining tables. The team here makes the ordering procedure very straightforward and strives to ensure that you have what you want as promptly as possible. When you need to feed a large group of people or just yourself, they are a dependable source of food.

3. Riso Noodle House

Riso Noodle House specializes in many Asian cuisines, Chinese and Thai included. It is located in a strip mall, and looks very unassuming, but the food and service are definitely worth the visit. Each food is crisp and fresh, as well as seasoned to perfection.

2. Red Orchids China Bistro

Orchids in Red China Bistro serves inventive spins on Chinese staples in a strip mall setting that is both sophisticated and relaxed. Everything on the menu is excellent, fresh, and cooked to perfection, making it a terrific spotto satisfy all of your cravings. They provide both creative and traditional Chinese-American meals. Come try the Honey-Glazed Walnut Shrimp, Sesame Shrimp, Korean Steak, and Moo Goo Beef on the menu.

1. Zen Asian Fusion

Zen Asian Fusion is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves a wide variety of Pan-Asian dishes, Chinese staples and sushi included. Here you can find a full bar of amazing beverages that will go well with any meal. There is also a happy hour on offer. The ambiance is nice, and the service is very prompt, you won’t have to wait for your food for more than 10 minutes.