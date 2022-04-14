Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Joliet, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Struggling to find a new Chinese place for the evening? Luckily, to help you visit only the finest Chinese restaurants in Joliet, we compiled this list that features the top 5 famous Chinese restaurants in the whole city.

5. China Cook

China Cook is a small counter-serve in a strip mall with a few tables and a variety of well-known Chinese dishes. This is without a doubt one of the area's best restaurants. They maintain their high-level service and provide only the best food. Authentic and Americanized Chinese cuisine are available on the menu.

4. China Kitchen

China Kitchen is a small Chinese restaurant in a shopping area that serves takeout and delivery of traditional Chinese foods. The meal was of high quality, and it was prepared swiftly, within 10-15 minutes on average. This restaurant offers excellent service as well as delicious food. They provide excellent servings, are quite pleasant, and are willing to accommodate special requests.

3. Tony's Wok

Tony's Wok is a pleasant restaurant that provides a broad selection of genuine Chinese meals. They serve a wide range of delectable dishes. Sweet and Sour Chicken, Fried Rice with Egg Foo Young, Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, and many more are some of the greatest dishes to taste.

2. China House Restaurant

China House Restaurant is a sophisticated cafe that serves a variety of delectable Chinese meals. Here you may sample the best Beijing, Szechwan, Hunan, Mongolian, Shanghai, and Cantonese food, as well as unusual cocktails and drinks, all while being pampered by American hospitality. This restaurant specializes in ancient food, so if you want to sample authentic Chinese flavors, this is the place to go.

1. Dragon Light Restaurant

Dragon Light Restaurant is an amazing eatery that whips out authentic Mandarin and Cantonese-style Chinese dishes. It has been around for over two decades, and the owners know for sure how to wow you. The portions are huge, so be prepared to leave with some leftovers.