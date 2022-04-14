Escondido, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Escondido, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Even though Escondido is not that far away from the Mexican border, Mexican cuisine is not the only thing it has to offer. If you're craving some delicious Chinese food, below you can find only the finest Chinese-serving restaurants in the whole of Escondido.

5. Yummy Express

Yummy Express is a simple counter-serve restaurant that serves large portions of Chinese cuisine as well as some Japanese teriyaki selections. For almost 10 years, the restaurant has been feeding Escondido residents. Chicken Mai Fun, Roast Pork Fried Rice, Egg Foo Young, and a variety of other dishes are among the must-try specialties.

4. Panda Express

Panda Express is an affordable fast-food chain that serves delicious Chinese staples. If you’re looking for a quick bite, then Panda Express is a perfect destination for you. The staff are very kind and welcoming, the service is prompt, and you don’t have to wait for more than 10 minutes for your meal.

3. Chin's Gourmet

In the entire city of Escondido, Chin's Gourmet provides an outstanding dining experience. They specialize in authentic Chinese cuisine from different parts of the country. The server is thoughtful and willing to assist you in making decisions. It's an old-school establishment, but the food and service will leave you speechless.

2. Bamboo House Chinese

Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant is a straightforward Chinese-American eatery with a large menu and lunch buffet. The furniture is vintage and typical of Chinese eateries. The service is excellent, and the personnel are quite pleasant to deal with. Both Mandarin and Cantonese forms of Chinese food are available on the menu. There's something for everyone on this well-thought-out menu, including vegetarian and American selections.

1. Pho Saigon Express

Even though Pho Saigon Express focuses on Vietnamese food more, you can still find plenty of Chinese dishes on its extensive menu. Pho Saigon Express has been around for decades, and hasn’t once disappointed its customers. Here you can savor some of the most authentic dishes in the whole of Escondido.

