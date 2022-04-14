Pomona, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Pomona, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

In search of a new go-to Chinese place or just trying to explore the dining scene of Pomona? Luckily, there are more than enough amazing Chinese-serving restaurants in the city. This post includes only the best 5 spots that you have to visit.

5. China Wok

China Wok is a budget-friendly restaurant that serves generous quantities of delectable Chinese classics. They're speedy, and the food is delicious and fresh. The restaurant's proprietors are extremely nice and greet you as if you were family. One of the greatest locations in the neighborhood to get wonderful fried rice is China Wok.

4. Kaya Asian Cuisine

Even though Kaya Asian Cuisine concentrates on Japanese cuisine, there are more than enough traditional Chinese dishes on the menu. Aside from delicious sushi and fried rice, make sure to try its amazing selection of boba teas. The portions of delicious foods are large, and the service is very prompt.

3. Louisiana Chicken & Golden Wok

Louisiana Chicken & Golden Wok is a fast-food chain, serving delicious Chinese comfort foods, as well as some Southern meals. Come and try its delectable Louisiana-style fried chicken. For reasonable prices, you get good amounts of scrumptious food. On the menu you can find a wide variety of different dishes and drinks - from donuts to smoothies.

2. Kwon's Restaurant

Kwon's Restaurant is a tiny establishment that provides delicious Chinese cuisine. Although it is a small establishment, the high-quality food will entice you to return after a hard day for more generous portions. They provide good meals at a reasonable price, and even when the restaurant is crowded, there is hardly ever a big line.

1. Cachanilla Chinese Restaurant

Cachanilla, a Chinese restaurant with flat-screen TVs, serves big portions of Chinese food in an affluent, family-friendly setting. It's a tiny, charming, family-run Chinese restaurant with excellent food. Cachanilla is a peaceful, informal, family-friendly Chinese restaurant that serves enormous quantities, making it an excellent choice for large groups.

