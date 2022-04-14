Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Murfreesboro, a city rich with history, offers amazing Chinese restaurants to its locals and tourists. If you're having a hard time finding your next destination, check out this post. Here you will find the list of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole area.

5. China Wok

China Wok is a small eatery that has a large menu, featuring multiple pages of delectable Chinese dishes. Even though the place is quite unassuming, the food and the service will exceed all of your expectations. The food is delicious, and the portions are quite large.

4. Taste of China

Taste of China is a simple spot that serves your typical Chinese comfort foods that everyone is familiar with and loves so much. The customers especially appreciate the service, and the kind personnel that adds to a nice dining experience. Taste of China has been serving the local community of Murfreesboro for over two decades, and hasn’t disappointed ever since.

3. Far East

Far East is an informal eatery that serves typical Chinese classics. At lunch there is also a buffet available. The menu is quite large which is unexpected, considering how small this place is. The place isn’t fancy, but the service and flavorful dishes will keep you coming back for more.

2. Fulin's Asian Cuisine

Fulin's Asian Cuisine takes pride in its unique interpretation of traditional Chinese dishes. In the beautiful, open kitchen, each unique meal is made to order using only the best and freshest ingredients. The restaurant's pan-Asian food is remarkable because of the blend of Asian cooking techniques!

1. Cathay Asian Bistro

Cathay Asian Bistro is an upscale restaurant that specializes in delectable dishes of Chinese and Japanese cuisine. Aside from that, you can also savor amazing sushi and hibachi. There are also multiple all-you-can-eat options available on the menu. Cathay Asian Bistro is vegetarian-friendly and offers a lot of amazing vegetarian dishes even if you’re on the strictest diet.