Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, has a great dining scene, and whatever it is you are craving, you can find many amazing spots here to satisfy your cravings. In this post, you can find only some of the best Chinese-serving restaurants in the whole of Jackson.

5. Wok To Go

Wok To Go is a strip mall eatery that specializes in Chinese takeout and chicken wings in a variety of flavors. The restaurant is known for its freshness, affordability, and clean/pleasant atmosphere. They are usually great when it comes to getting the meal ready promptly and serving it to you hot and fresh.

4. China Kitchen

Even though China Kitchen is a hole in the wall, it still provides its customers with some of the best Chinese dishes in the whole of Jackson. The staff are very friendly, and they always try to do all they can to ensure you’re having the best dining experience, no matter how busy the place is. The ambiance is really nice and cozy. Stop by, you won’t be disappointed!

3. Chans Garden

Chans Garden is a simple eatery that serves a rich variety of different dishes - from authentic Chinese to more Americanized ones. On the menu there is a great selection of fried wings of different flavors and spiciness. The prices are quite low, but the portions are very generous nonetheless.

2. Chopsticks

Chopsticks offers a diverse menu of Chinese and American cuisine. The environment is welcoming, and your experience will always exceed your expectations. Their rates are fair, their service is exceptional, and their cuisine is delectable. Make sure to give them a visit, you will not regret it.

1. Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go-Pearl

Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go-Pearl is a spacious, modern restaurant that has an amazing buffet, featuring a variety of Chinese and Japanese dishes. The interior design is absolutely beautiful. On the menu you can find a few dishes that you’ve never heard of, and even traditional dishes have a unique taste to them.