Jackson, MS

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OTID_0f76AkiF00
Unsplash

Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, has a great dining scene, and whatever it is you are craving, you can find many amazing spots here to satisfy your cravings. In this post, you can find only some of the best Chinese-serving restaurants in the whole of Jackson.

5. Wok To Go

Wok To Go is a strip mall eatery that specializes in Chinese takeout and chicken wings in a variety of flavors. The restaurant is known for its freshness, affordability, and clean/pleasant atmosphere. They are usually great when it comes to getting the meal ready promptly and serving it to you hot and fresh.

4. China Kitchen

Even though China Kitchen is a hole in the wall, it still provides its customers with some of the best Chinese dishes in the whole of Jackson. The staff are very friendly, and they always try to do all they can to ensure you’re having the best dining experience, no matter how busy the place is. The ambiance is really nice and cozy. Stop by, you won’t be disappointed!

3. Chans Garden

Chans Garden is a simple eatery that serves a rich variety of different dishes - from authentic Chinese to more Americanized ones. On the menu there is a great selection of fried wings of different flavors and spiciness. The prices are quite low, but the portions are very generous nonetheless.

2. Chopsticks

Chopsticks offers a diverse menu of Chinese and American cuisine. The environment is welcoming, and your experience will always exceed your expectations. Their rates are fair, their service is exceptional, and their cuisine is delectable. Make sure to give them a visit, you will not regret it.

1. Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go-Pearl

Ichiban Asian Bistro & Go-Pearl is a spacious, modern restaurant that has an amazing buffet, featuring a variety of Chinese and Japanese dishes. The interior design is absolutely beautiful. On the menu you can find a few dishes that you’ve never heard of, and even traditional dishes have a unique taste to them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy