Sunnyvale, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Sunnyvale, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzDTR_0f75qPYX00
Unsplash

Sunnyvale, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, has an amazing dining scene. So, even the pickiest of eaters are sure to find whatever they're craving. Below you can find the list of top 5 Chinese restaurants in the Sunnyvale area.

5. Tao Tao

Tao Tao is a simple eatery that dishes out familiar Chinese comfort foods. This is a perfect destination for a relaxing evening with your family because of the huge variety of family-style dishes on the menu.This eatery has been around for a while, serving the community of Sunnyvale for over three decades. You won’t be disappointed with anything you order!

4. New Port Dim Sum and Chinese Food

New Port Dim Sum and Chinese Food serves authentic Chinese cuisine with some dishes being served in bamboo steamers which adds to a nice dining experience. This eatery also offers some amazing dim sum items that will keep you coming back for more again and again.

3. Ginger Cafe

Ginger Cafe serves a modern Chinese menu with Southeast Asian elements. They have such a wonderful atmosphere and amazing cuisine. They provide a variety of vegetarian alternatives and excellent customer service. Ginger Cafe focuses on fresh and seasonal food influenced by Southeast Asian ingredients and local goods and anchored in Chinese culinary history.

2. Dim Sum King

Dim Sum King is a low-key Chinese eatery with a simple décor and a selection of housemade dim sum at the counter. Diners may enjoy delicious dim sum with a good selection and the ease of a takeaway setting. They offer a great selection, and the waiting period isn't too long. They have excellent customer service and are always delighted to meet you.

1. King Wah

Sesame Chicken, Egg Roll, and a variety of other Chinese comfort dishes are available at King Wah. King Wah is a local favorite and a wonderful hidden gem. The cuisine and flavors are mostly Cantonese and genuine. All of the cooks and wait personnel are Chinese. Come and savor its Moo Shu Pork, Egg Foo Young, Cream Cheese Wonton, and many others.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy