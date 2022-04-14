Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Sunnyvale, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Sunnyvale, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, has an amazing dining scene. So, even the pickiest of eaters are sure to find whatever they're craving. Below you can find the list of top 5 Chinese restaurants in the Sunnyvale area.

5. Tao Tao

Tao Tao is a simple eatery that dishes out familiar Chinese comfort foods. This is a perfect destination for a relaxing evening with your family because of the huge variety of family-style dishes on the menu.This eatery has been around for a while, serving the community of Sunnyvale for over three decades. You won’t be disappointed with anything you order!

4. New Port Dim Sum and Chinese Food

New Port Dim Sum and Chinese Food serves authentic Chinese cuisine with some dishes being served in bamboo steamers which adds to a nice dining experience. This eatery also offers some amazing dim sum items that will keep you coming back for more again and again.

3. Ginger Cafe

Ginger Cafe serves a modern Chinese menu with Southeast Asian elements. They have such a wonderful atmosphere and amazing cuisine. They provide a variety of vegetarian alternatives and excellent customer service. Ginger Cafe focuses on fresh and seasonal food influenced by Southeast Asian ingredients and local goods and anchored in Chinese culinary history.

2. Dim Sum King

Dim Sum King is a low-key Chinese eatery with a simple décor and a selection of housemade dim sum at the counter. Diners may enjoy delicious dim sum with a good selection and the ease of a takeaway setting. They offer a great selection, and the waiting period isn't too long. They have excellent customer service and are always delighted to meet you.

1. King Wah

Sesame Chicken, Egg Roll, and a variety of other Chinese comfort dishes are available at King Wah. King Wah is a local favorite and a wonderful hidden gem. The cuisine and flavors are mostly Cantonese and genuine. All of the cooks and wait personnel are Chinese. Come and savor its Moo Shu Pork, Egg Foo Young, Cream Cheese Wonton, and many others.