Lakewood, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Lakewood, Colorado

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.


Unsplash

You don't have to travel all the way to China to savor its delicious food. Lakewood has it all - from authentic to more unique flavors. Lakewood has some amazing Chinese places, and below you can find some of the best ones in the whole city.

5. Lu House Co

Lu House Co is a basic eatery that has an extensive menu of authentic Chinese dishes, but the best thing that this place has is its lunch buffet. The staff here are very kidd and attentive, serving you only the freshest dishes. You have to try its Sesame Chicken, you won’t be disappointed.

4. 135 Chinese Restaurant

135 Chinese Restaurant is a cheap counter-serve place that serves delicious Chinese comfort foods that everyone is familiar with and loves so much. The portions are really generous, and the personnel are always accommodating and welcoming to everyone. Each dish is made-to-order, and made using only the freshest ingredients.

3. Peking-Tokyo Restaurant

Peking-Tokyo Restaurant is a casual choice in a mall that serves a wide range of Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisine. It's a small, unassuming eatery that takes pleasure in its service and cuisine. It is a restaurant that successfully serves a variety of cuisines. Peking-Tokyo is a wonderful spot to sit and eat Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, and Japanese cuisine.

2. Szechuan Chinese Restaurant

Szechuan Chinese Restaurant is a family-friendly establishment in a strip mall that serves tropical beverages and spicy cuisine to the Lakewood neighborhood for over five decades. The meal is great and comes in large servings for a low price. There were a variety of meals to pick from, and the price was reasonable for the amount of food provided.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is Lakewood's top Chinese restaurant. It's a well-known Chinese restaurant chain that's garnered national notice for its delectable cuisine and excellent service. Come in and get a taste of what you've been craving.

