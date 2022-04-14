Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Kansas City, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Are you looking for a new go-to Chinese restaurant or searching for something new to try? Luckily, Kansas City has a rich variety of different Chinese restaurants that are sure to satisfy all of your cravings. This post has some of the best places that you have to stop by.

5. China Feast

China Feast is a family-owned and operated business that serves traditional Chinese food that everyone is familiar with. The staff is always attentive and polite; the service is superb. You have to try its hand-pulled noodles, they are to die for! Aside from dining in, the customers can avail themselves of drive-thru or takeaway services.

4. New Peking

New Peking has been serving delicious Chinese for over four decades in Kansas city. In this straightforward eatery, the guests can enjoy traditional Chinese food. The menu features a large selection of seafood and different noodle dishes.

3. Sunny China

Sunny China is a simple business that serves a wide range of typical Chinese cuisine, but it mostly offers take-out service. It's a tiny, intimate restaurant with plenty of seats. They have a large assortment of entrees to choose from. Some of the best specialties that you have to try are Steamed Shrimp, Chinese Broccoli, Kung Pao Beef & Szechuan Shrimp, and so many others.

2. Lucky Dragon Chinese Restaurant

Lucky Dragon Chinese Restaurant is a basic eatery that focuses on delectable Chinese meals complemented with regional delicacies. The prices are amazing, but the portions are still large. But the best thing about this place is its buffet that has a large selection of different dishes.

1. Tao Tao Chinese Restaurant

Tao Tao Chinese Restaurant is a local favorite that serves up Chinese comfort food for dine-in or take-out that has been working in Kansas City for ages. Everything here is made-to-order, and always served to the customers fresh and steaming hot. The staff are very hard-working, and always make it their goal to ensure that the diners are having only the best dining experience here.