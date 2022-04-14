Alexandria, VA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvL6O_0f74VhNz00
Unsplash

After a relaxing day on the Potomac River, who doesn't want to enjoy a steaming bowl of hand-pulled noodles. This post highlights the top 5 most popular Chinese-serving restaurants that are a must-visit.

5. Kisso Asian Bistro

Kisso Asian Bistro is a no-frills eatery that has a lot of Asian dishes with a sushi bar on offer. The menu features a lot of different Asian cuisines: Japanese, Chinese, Thai, and Korean.They exclusively utilize the freshest ingredients, mainly seafood and fish, that they get from True World. The chefs handpick only the best delicacies, never settling for less.

4. Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House

Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House serves delectable American-Chinese fare, with a concentration on Southwest Chinese fare. In its unusual cuisine, the menu offers a range of dishes with different flavors and textures. There are also a lot of vegetarian and vegan alternatives for those on a strict diet.

3. South China Restaurant

South China Restaurant is a casual eatery in a strip mall that serves conventional Chinese and Malaysian food. South China Restaurant is a great tiny Chinese restaurant that serves you some traditional regional specialties. The costs are quite low, but the quantity of food provided is huge.

2. New China Taste

Since 1999, New China Taste has been serving traditional Chinese cuisine in Alexandria. Their cuisine is always delicious, fresh, and on target. This establishment is immaculate, and the staff strives to provide only the freshest cuisine to the patrons.

1. House of Dynasty

In a calm dining area, House of Dynasty serves classic Chinese cuisine as well as a few Taiwanese delicacies. House of Dynasty is a classic Chinese-American restaurant in Alexandria that provides some of the city's greatest ethnic cuisine. There is also a broad selection of delectable desserts that will undoubtedly win you over.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy