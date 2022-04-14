Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

After a relaxing day on the Potomac River, who doesn't want to enjoy a steaming bowl of hand-pulled noodles. This post highlights the top 5 most popular Chinese-serving restaurants that are a must-visit.

5. Kisso Asian Bistro

Kisso Asian Bistro is a no-frills eatery that has a lot of Asian dishes with a sushi bar on offer. The menu features a lot of different Asian cuisines: Japanese, Chinese, Thai, and Korean.They exclusively utilize the freshest ingredients, mainly seafood and fish, that they get from True World. The chefs handpick only the best delicacies, never settling for less.

4. Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House

Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House serves delectable American-Chinese fare, with a concentration on Southwest Chinese fare. In its unusual cuisine, the menu offers a range of dishes with different flavors and textures. There are also a lot of vegetarian and vegan alternatives for those on a strict diet.

3. South China Restaurant

South China Restaurant is a casual eatery in a strip mall that serves conventional Chinese and Malaysian food. South China Restaurant is a great tiny Chinese restaurant that serves you some traditional regional specialties. The costs are quite low, but the quantity of food provided is huge.

2. New China Taste

Since 1999, New China Taste has been serving traditional Chinese cuisine in Alexandria. Their cuisine is always delicious, fresh, and on target. This establishment is immaculate, and the staff strives to provide only the freshest cuisine to the patrons.

1. House of Dynasty

In a calm dining area, House of Dynasty serves classic Chinese cuisine as well as a few Taiwanese delicacies. House of Dynasty is a classic Chinese-American restaurant in Alexandria that provides some of the city's greatest ethnic cuisine. There is also a broad selection of delectable desserts that will undoubtedly win you over.