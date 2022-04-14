Paterson, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Paterson, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Did you know that Chinese cuisine is the most popular ethnic cuisine among Americans? And it is not a surprise, everything on the Chinese menu is just so delicious. And Paterson has some amazing Chinese eateries that are sure to satisfy anyone's craving. So, why not treat yourself to a delicious meal in one of the best restaurants listed below.

5. Six Happiness Chinese Restaurant

Six Happiness Chinese Restaurant is a simple eatery that concentrates on Chinese take-out. The service is amazing, and each dish on the menu is seasoned to perfection. The delivery service is also very prompt, so if you don’t feel like dining in, avail yourself of it.

4. Peking Garden

Peking Garden is a basic eatery that whips out authentic Chinese dishes that everyone is familiar with. Food is always served warm, and if you want to customize your order you can easily do it, everything's made-to-order.

3. Goody Restaurant

Goody Restaurant is a simple counter-service eatery that provides a variety of Chinese and Latin American food. The service is always prompt, the ambiance is great, and the personnel is incredibly polite. Come and savor its Chow Mein, Pork Ribs, Duck Dishes, and many others.

2. China Pagoda Halal Restaurant

If vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives to typical Chinese dishes are more accessible, it can be a real challenge to find halal food. They've been in business for over two decades and have a reputation for being the most dependable Chinese restaurant. The menu features American-Chinese, as well as some authentic Chinese dishes.

1. Chifa Jade Restaurant

Chifa Jade Restaurant is a charming restaurant that provides a wide range of Chinese-Peruvian delicacies. The restaurant serves homestyle cuisine and is known for its courteous and efficient service. They serve delicious cuisine at a reasonable price. With its large quantities, this restaurant is ideal for large families with children.

