Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Hayward, California

Is your stomach growling for some delicious Chinese meal? Luckily, Hayward has some amazing Chinese eateries that serve all of your favorite dishes. In this post, you will find only the busiest and most popular places in the whole Hayward area.

5. China Kitchen of Hayward

China Kitchen of Hayward is a simple eatery that serves delicious and fresh Chinese food in a friendly environment. The dishes taste amazing, but the pricing is low and very affordable. Make sure to try its Kung pao chicken and Orange chicken, you won’t be disappointed.

4. Tin Fu Chinese Restaurant

Tin Fu Chinese Restaurant is a small, modest cafe that serves a vast selection of classic Chinese favorites. Tin Fu Chinese Restaurant is a small, unassuming establishment, yet the cuisine is delicious and the prices are reasonable. The service is prompt, and the staff are always very kind.

3. Hong Kong Seafood Restaurant

Hong Kong Seafood Restaurant is a family-run establishment that specializes in cross-regional cuisine, particularly seafood. This restaurant has been offering wonderful Chinese food to Hayward residents for decades, yet the quality and service have remained consistent - everything is outstanding.

2. Tin's Teapot Bistro

Tin's Teapot Bistro is a cozy eatery that specializes in dim sum and classic Chinese dishes. Tin's Teapot Bistro is committed to providing you with a memorable eating experience. Their first focus is still customer loyalty. To serve the most healthy meals, the restaurant only uses the freshest and most natural ingredients to produce each dish, and it tries to cook them in a healthier way.

1. Chef's Experience

One of the top Chinese restaurants in Hayward is Chef's Experience. In a large dining area, the standard of Chinese food, including dim sum, is offered. It also features a full-service bar with a few screens, providing a great atmosphere for watching sports. Some of the must-try specialties are Braised Steak, Fried Pineapple Rice with Chicken, Ma Po Tofu, and many others.