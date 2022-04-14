Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Salinas, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Salinas, with a population over 150,000 residents, has a lot to offer in regards to Chinese cuisine. So, why not indulge yourself, and savor your favorite Chinese dish at one of the top 5 famous restaurants listed below in this post.

5. Eagle

Eagle Restaurant whips out authentic Chinese dishes that are some of the best in the whole of Salinas. Everything about this place is superb: service, staff, quality of the food, taste, and pricing. After just one bite, this place will become your favorite go-to Chinese eatery.

4. Dim Sum Inn

Dim Sum Inn is a spacious eatery that specializes in serving delicious dim sum all day, every day. There are two different menus: dim sum and dinner. So, even if you’re not in the mood for dim sum, you can still enjoy your favorite Chinese staples. The staff are always friendly and accommodating which adds to an unforgettable dining experience.

3. Noodle House

Noodle House is a family-owned business that has been offering great Chinese and Vietnamese classics to the Salinas neighborhood for over two decades. There are several vegetarian and vegan alternatives available. Chili paste or hot chili oil are commonly used to generate their distinct flavor.

2. Chef Lee's Mandarin House II

Chef Lee's Mandarin House II is a large, casual restaurant that serves traditional Chinese-American fare. The portions are really large, so make sure to bring someone along with you that you can share the food with. The restaurant serves a wide range of delectable dishes. The dish is provided quickly, warmly, and with a good amount of seasoning. Almond Chicken, Egg Rolls, Happy Family Rice, and many more dishes are among the highlights.

1. Sakura Buffet

Sakura Buffet deserves the top spot on this list because of how busy this restaurant is every day. Hundreds of customers come here every week to savor its amazing buffet, featuring a huge variety of American-Chinese and Japanese staples. Even though the restaurant’s interior is quite modest, the service is far from it. You can enjoy your meal in a relaxing atmosphere while pampered by attentive wait staff.