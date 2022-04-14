Springfield, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Springfield, Missouri is home to hundreds of amazing restaurants, and if you're looking for a new go-to Chinese place, you're in luck. In this post you will find some of the best Chinese-serving places in the whole city.

5. Bao Bao Chinese Bistro

Bao Bao Chinese Bistro is a typical Chinese restaurant with a large selection of Chinese classics to choose from. Each meal is tasty and seasoned to perfection, ensuring that each taste is unforgettable. Their menu was far greater than that of other Chinese restaurants in town. Everything is prepared to order and served hot.

4. New Oriental Restaurant

New Oriental Restaurant is a basic eatery that serves a huge variety of Chinese staples that everyone is familiar with. On the large menu, you can also find some yummy bubble tea. The place is spotless, and the service is excellent.

3. 5 Spice China Grill

5 Spice China Grill is a trendy Chinese restaurant with a bar. In addition to dining in, the restaurant offers a drive-thru window and delivery options. Inside, it's quite lovely, with helpful employees and timely service. They provide a normal Chinese food menu. The service is consistently excellent, timely, and courteous.

2. Triple Eight's

Triple Eight's specializes in authentic Chinese food from Springfield. They serve authentic Chinese cuisine as well as "Springfield Style" Chinese cuisine. Triple Eight's offers genuine Chinese cuisine with some unique options not seen in most other Chinese restaurants. Their food servings are large, and the food is always served hot.

1. Canton Inn

Canton Inn is a small restaurant that provides some of Springfield's greatest American-Chinese meals. Canton Inn is a family-owned and run establishment with excellent service and a welcoming staff. Fried Wonton, Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup, Fried Chicken Wings, and a variety of other dishes are among the must-try delicacies.

