Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Fort Collins is known for its countless restaurants. So, whatever it is you're craving, you are sure to find it in this city. Whether it is noodles, fried rice or dumplings - Fort Collins has it all. This post highlights only the best Chinese-serving restaurants that you have to check out.

5. Chopstickers

Chopstickers is a large Chinese restaurant that prides itself on serving food that is both fresh and excellent. The proprietor of Chopstickers was born in China, and he has made it his mission to deliver only the most genuine Chinese meals to his clients so that they may experience the true flavor of China. The staff are always very kind and attentive to the guests.

4. Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee is a small, inconspicuous café in a strip mall that serves Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisines. The facility is immaculate, and the service will be far beyond your expectations. There's also a broad selection of tasty bubble teas.

3. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

Hunan Chinese Restaurant offers a range of popular Chinese dishes for takeout or dining in a relaxing atmosphere. The restaurant is run by a family, and the staff strives to make you feel like a member of their extended family, ensuring that you enjoy the best eating experience possible at Hunan Chinese. They provide a wide selection of delectable Chinese cuisine and can bring it to your house at your leisure. There are plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options as well.

2. Chili House

Chili House serves large portions of Asian cuisine, such as sushi and curries, in a busy environment. They have a huge Pan-Asian restaurant with Thai and Korean cuisine. The Chili House features a large menu that includes cuisine from all throughout Asia, not only China.

1. Sally's kitchen

Sally's Kitchen is a modest Chinese restaurant with a large menu of traditional Chinese meals that everyone knows. The dinners are prepared to order, so they arrive hot and ready to eat. Sally's Kitchen has a lot of vegetarian as well as gluten-free alternatives.

