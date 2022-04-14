Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Florida

Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines is a very culturally diverse city, so naturally the locals and tourists can enjoy its equally diverse dining scene. Come and savor some of the best Chinese dishes you'll ever get to at one of the best Chinese-serving places listed below.

5. China Taste

China Taste specializes in authentic Chinese dishes presented on a large menu. The food here tastes amazing - everything is flavorful and seasoned to perfection. Here you can find only the freshest ingredients, and every dish is made-to-order.

4. Dragon Gate

Dragon Gate is a classic Chinese restaurant where everyone knows what to order. It is a family restaurant that is owned and operated by brothers. They've always had excellent customer service and delicious food. Cashew Chicken, Fantail Shrimp, Crab Rangoon & Kung Pao Chicken, and many others are among the must-try delicacies.

3. China Pavilion

China Pavilion is a casual eatery with a large Cantonese dim sum menu and traditional Peruvian-Chinese fare. Traditional Chinese food and family-style quantities are also available at China Pavilion which makes it a perfect destination to have a relaxing evening with your family. The service is prompt, and the menus include pictures of the items along with descriptions to help those who aren’t familiar with dim sum.

2. Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine

Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine, a modern restaurant with a full bar, offering authentic Chinese meals as well as a selection of dim sum alternatives. There's also a wide selection of beverages from Authentic Cantonese Cuisine to assist you wash down all of the delectable cuisine available. The portions are huge, so make sure to bring someone along with you to share the food with.

1. Chow Time

Chow Time is a spacious restaurant that has the biggest buffet in the whole of Pembroke Pines. The selection of different dishes is absolutely crazy, you are sure to satisfy all of your cravings here and even more. It is undeniably one of the busiest places in the city, so be prepared for a crowded dining room.

