Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Garden Grove, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Garden Grove is a big city, with a population over 170,000 residents, and has a lot to offer in regards to restaurants. If you're feeling especially hungry for some Chinese, this post features the finest restaurants in the whole Garden Grove area.

5. Baos Hog

Baos Hog is an Asian fast-casual restaurant specializing in baos and rice. In a cafeteria-style atmosphere, they serve classic Chinese steamed sandwich buns and rice dishes. There's also a wide selection of refreshing beverages. Roast Pork Rice, Hainan Chicken Dark Meat Rice, Potstickers, and many more delectable delicacies are among the must-try items.

4. Ta Chen

Ta Chen Chinese Restaurant, a tiny family-run diner, serves Mandarin and Sichuan meals among house specialties. For decades, Ta Chen's has been the "go-to'' Chinese restaurant for many Garden Grove locals. However, you may still dine in and enjoy a delicious home-cooked Chinese meal that is tailored to your preferences and is always flavorful enough to satisfy anybody.

3. Phoenix Food Boutique

Phoenix Food Boutique is a Chinese restaurant franchise that provides traditional Chinese dishes in a contemporary atmosphere. There's also a wide selection of delectable sweets and tropical beverages. Locals enjoy this eatery because of the desserts alone.

2. Royal Capital Seafood Restaurant

The Royal Capital Seafood Restaurant is a modest Chinese restaurant with the most extensive menu in Garden Grove. You've never seen such a wide range of Chinese foods, we guarantee it. The menu is primarily seafood. The servings are huge and the pricing is extremely reasonable. Come try some of the greatest Asian food you've ever eaten.

1. Peking Gourmet

Peking Gourmet provides Traditional Chinese and Korean foods, plus wine, sake & exotic beer, served in a natural setting. They have almost thirty years of combined expertise in preparing delicious Chinese cuisine, so you can be sure that their meal will wow you.