Lancaster, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Lancaster, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Looking for a quick bite of some Chinese dishes? Lancaster has some amazing Chinese eateries that will keep you coming back for more. Below you can find a list of the best Chinese eateries in Lancaster.

5. Thai Chinese II

Thai Chinese II is a simple establishment that serves a variety of authentic Chinese and Thai meals. The rates are reasonable, and the portions are generous. Everything is prepared to order, ensuring that consumers receive only the freshest foods.

4. Little Szechwan Restaurant

Little Szechwan Restaurant is a casual eatery that serves Mandarin and Sichuan specialties as well as daily lunch and breakfast specials. This restaurant serves good meals and provides outstanding customer service, and it is always clean and welcoming.

3. Dragon Garden

Dragon Garden is a small counter-serve cafe with familiar Chinese cuisine and a few tables. The servers are also quite kind and helpful. They offer a large number of options to pick from. The restaurant is usually well-run and has a very relaxing atmosphere.

2. Great Wall Restaurant

In a strip mall setting, Great Wall Restaurant serves you Chinese classics and a variety of lunch options. Great Wall Restaurant is a welcoming restaurant with a lively family environment, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful evening with your family. The Chinese music playing in the background adds to the atmosphere. Customers will get a complimentary cup of steaming green tea.

1. Sakura Buffet

Sakura Buffet is a simple alternative that offers a wide range of Pan-Asian cuisine, including Chinese cuisine. Sakura Buffet is certainly one of Lancaster's best destinations, attracting a large number of guests with its incredible all-you-can-eat buffet. The staff is fantastic and always willing to assist their customers. There is a large selection of dishes, so you’re sure to satisfy any cravings you have. Make sure to try its sushy as well, a lot of customers claim it’s the best in the city.

