Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gn6By_0f72vOfc00
Unsplash

In the mood for some delicious Chinese? Rancho Cucamonga has some amazing Chinese restaurants that serve everything: from your favorite classics to more unique dishes you've never heard of. In this post you will find only the finest Chinese restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga. Give them a chance and I’m sure you’ll be full and happy afterwards.

5. Red Chili House

Red Chili House is a small restaurant that specializes in traditional Chinese dishes. Customers prefer to order takeout, although dining in is also an option. Although the portions are huge, the costs are reasonable. Everything on the menu is seasoned to perfection, and very flavorful.

4. Mr. You Express

Mr. You Express is a low-cost restaurant with a fantastic buffet with a wide variety of culinary options. Whatever you're looking for, Mr. You Express will most likely have it. There is also plenty of parking, making this eatery quite accessible.

3. China Point

China Point is a fine dining establishment in Rancho Cucamonga that has been serving Chinese and Korean cuisine for over two decades. It is a family-run restaurant where all meals are prepared just when they are ordered, ensuring that the diners get only the freshest meal

2. China Republic

China Republic is a stylish eatery that serves Cantonese and Chinese-style BBQ. There are also some delectable sweets on the menu, as well as a large selection of drinks, wine, and beer. They have the most diverse dim sum menu. Come try what you've been looking forward to!

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a famous Chinese-serving restaurant chain throughout the whole country, and Rancho Cucamonga’s P.F. Chang’s is no less popular in the city. The staff is quite kind and patient when it comes to making recommendations or explaining menu choices. Every morning, everything is prepared from scratch.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy