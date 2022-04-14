Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

In the mood for some delicious Chinese? Rancho Cucamonga has some amazing Chinese restaurants that serve everything: from your favorite classics to more unique dishes you've never heard of. In this post you will find only the finest Chinese restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga. Give them a chance and I’m sure you’ll be full and happy afterwards.

5. Red Chili House

Red Chili House is a small restaurant that specializes in traditional Chinese dishes. Customers prefer to order takeout, although dining in is also an option. Although the portions are huge, the costs are reasonable. Everything on the menu is seasoned to perfection, and very flavorful.

4. Mr. You Express

Mr. You Express is a low-cost restaurant with a fantastic buffet with a wide variety of culinary options. Whatever you're looking for, Mr. You Express will most likely have it. There is also plenty of parking, making this eatery quite accessible.

3. China Point

China Point is a fine dining establishment in Rancho Cucamonga that has been serving Chinese and Korean cuisine for over two decades. It is a family-run restaurant where all meals are prepared just when they are ordered, ensuring that the diners get only the freshest meal

2. China Republic

China Republic is a stylish eatery that serves Cantonese and Chinese-style BBQ. There are also some delectable sweets on the menu, as well as a large selection of drinks, wine, and beer. They have the most diverse dim sum menu. Come try what you've been looking forward to!

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a famous Chinese-serving restaurant chain throughout the whole country, and Rancho Cucamonga’s P.F. Chang’s is no less popular in the city. The staff is quite kind and patient when it comes to making recommendations or explaining menu choices. Every morning, everything is prepared from scratch.