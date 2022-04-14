Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Salem, the capital of Oregon, is known for its scenic beauty. But what about its dining scene? It is no less amazing, whatever you're craving, you're sure to find it in Salem. This post features the top 5 famous Chinese restaurants in the Salem area.

5. Oriental Chinese & Sushi Restaurant

Oriental Chinese & Sushi Restaurant serves traditional American-Chinese cuisine, as well as some Japanese dishes. The staff is always kind and tries its best to ensure the diners are having the best dining experience. If you don’t like something, you can easily customize your order.

4. Chinn's Restaurant

Chinn's restaurant in Salem has been serving up delectable Chinese cuisine for decades. You will undoubtedly have leftovers due to the enormous amount of food provided. The prices, on the other hand, are still quite low.

3. Lucky Garden

Lucky Garden is a shop providing classic Chinese meals, combinations, and bubble tea for comfortable Chinese dining or if you don’t feel like eating out, you can order delivery or takeaway. They serve large quantities at reasonable costs. Customers may sample Spicy Chicken Foo Young, Shrimp with Green Beans, Sesame Chicken, and a variety of other delectable favorites.

2. Yan Yan Chinese Cuisine

Yan Yan Chinese Cuisine is a basic Chinese restaurant that serves some of Salem's greatest Chinese cuisine. They are also quite generous with their quantities, providing you with a substantial amount of food. They provide a diverse menu with alternatives for families and large groups of friends.

1. China Gourmet

In a tiny restaurant with a laid-back feel, China Gourmet serves modern interpretations on American-Chinese food. They are pleased to provide a pleasantly renovated, modern, and genuine Chinese eating experience in Salem. Many popular meals, as well as a selection of vegetarian options, are available at China Gourmet to meet your needs.