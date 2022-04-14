Salem, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzDTR_0f72ihD600
Unsplash

Salem, the capital of Oregon, is known for its scenic beauty. But what about its dining scene? It is no less amazing, whatever you're craving, you're sure to find it in Salem. This post features the top 5 famous Chinese restaurants in the Salem area.

5. Oriental Chinese & Sushi Restaurant

Oriental Chinese & Sushi Restaurant serves traditional American-Chinese cuisine, as well as some Japanese dishes. The staff is always kind and tries its best to ensure the diners are having the best dining experience. If you don’t like something, you can easily customize your order.

4. Chinn's Restaurant

Chinn's restaurant in Salem has been serving up delectable Chinese cuisine for decades. You will undoubtedly have leftovers due to the enormous amount of food provided. The prices, on the other hand, are still quite low.

3. Lucky Garden

Lucky Garden is a shop providing classic Chinese meals, combinations, and bubble tea for comfortable Chinese dining or if you don’t feel like eating out, you can order delivery or takeaway. They serve large quantities at reasonable costs. Customers may sample Spicy Chicken Foo Young, Shrimp with Green Beans, Sesame Chicken, and a variety of other delectable favorites.

2. Yan Yan Chinese Cuisine

Yan Yan Chinese Cuisine is a basic Chinese restaurant that serves some of Salem's greatest Chinese cuisine. They are also quite generous with their quantities, providing you with a substantial amount of food. They provide a diverse menu with alternatives for families and large groups of friends.

1. China Gourmet

In a tiny restaurant with a laid-back feel, China Gourmet serves modern interpretations on American-Chinese food. They are pleased to provide a pleasantly renovated, modern, and genuine Chinese eating experience in Salem. Many popular meals, as well as a selection of vegetarian options, are available at China Gourmet to meet your needs.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy