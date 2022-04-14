Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Elk Grove, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Elk Grove is renowned for its delicious wine, many wineries and vineyards. Who wouldn't like to enjoy a delectable Chinese meal with a complementing glass of wine? Check out these 5 Chinese restaurants that are thought to be some of the best ones in the whole of Elk Grove.

5. Bamboo Inn | Chinese Restaurant

Bamboo Inn was a laid-back restaurant that featured traditional Chinese cuisine. Every meal has a distinct flavor that is unique to Bamboo Inn. There is an entire menu dedicated to vegetarian food. Bamboo Inn has been in Elk Grove for nearly 20 years, and the food quality hasn't changed even a little bit.

4. Golden Dragon

Golden Dragon is a family-owned and managed restaurant dedicated to serving delicious American-Chinese comfort food. The service is prompt and kind. Everything is tasty, and the amounts are generous, so plan on bringing someone to share it with. General Tso's Chicken and Cheese Wonton are definitely some of the must-try dishes.

3. Tea Garden

Since 2007, Tea Garden has been a family-owned restaurant serving classic Chinese mains, as well as family-style and vegetarian alternatives. They provide a wide range of classic, old-fashioned Chinese food meals and beverages in a luxurious atmosphere. Come and taste some of its specialties that you have to try are Mu Shu Shrimp, Shrimp with Garlic Sauce, Kung Pao Squid, and so many others.

2. Peony Palace

You have to visit Peony Palace in Elk Grove if you enjoy Chinese or Mongolian food. The relaxed environment makes you feel welcome. In comparison to other Chinese restaurants, the food is served quickly, and even their most basic meals have far more ingredients than virtually all other Chinese-serving places.

1. Journey to the Dumpling

Journey to the Dumpling is a laid-back Chinese eatery that serves a variety of dumplings, noodle soups, and rice dishes, as well as delicious beverages. Journey to the Dumpling focuses on (obviously) dumplings and is a vegetarian-friendly restaurant. It is a popular Chinese take-out location, a contemporary restaurant with excellent service and food. They provide a wide assortment of hand-made dumplings that are always prepared to perfection.